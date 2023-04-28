Thanks to us, though, you don’t need to know where to find the combinations to each safe and locker, as we’ve handily provided the codes for you. Just input each code you find below into the requisite locked safe or locker and hey, presto, you’ve earned a rare item.

Just as in the remake of the second game, there are a number of Resident Evil 3 remake safe codes and combinations that you can discover in-game to break into various locked safes and lockers.

With the Handgun Dot Sight, a Hip Pouch, Assault Rifle Dual Magazine, a Flash Grenade and some Assault Rifle ammo up for grabs, you don’t want to miss out on unlocking all the safes and lockers.

Read on to discover the full list of RE3 Remake safe codes and combinations, and to see where you can find each safe and locker in the survival horror game.

Resident Evil 3 remake safe codes and combinations

There are just five codes and combinations in the Resident Evil 3 Remake. This is split into three safes and two lockers. While this isn’t many, you will definitely want to open them all up for some weapon upgrades and other useful items.

This is the full list of Resident Evil 3 Remake safe codes and combinations (in story order):

Safe in Downtown Raccoon City | You should find it in the first-floor apartment room opposite the Pharmacy | Combination: Left 9 > Right 3 > Left 7

| You should find it in the first-floor apartment room opposite the Pharmacy | Combination: > > Safe in the Police Station | You should find this safe in the West Office | Combination: Left 9 > Right 15 > Left 7

| You should find this safe in the West Office | Combination: > > Locker in the Police Station | You should find this locker on the Third Floor Hallway | Code: DCM

| You should find this locker on the Third Floor Hallway | Code: Locker in the Police Station Shower Room | You should find the locker in the Shower Room on the Police Station’s second floor | Code: CAP

| You should find the locker in the Shower Room on the Police Station’s second floor | Code: Safe in the Hospital | You should find the safe in the Nurses’ Station | Combination: Left 9 > Right 3

It’s worth noting that you can only find the combination to the Nurses’ Station safe (combination found in the Hospital Operating Room) and open it while playing as Carlos. You return to the area later as Jill but the safe will be empty whether you opened it or not.

That’s your lot of safes, lockers, and the codes and combinations you’ll need to break into them during your time spent in the RE3 Remake.

The combinations and codes appear to remain the same for each safe and locker no matter what number playthrough you’re on, too. Good news for those of you heading back into the game as there’s nothing else to memorise.

Now, get out there and start cracking some safes and lockers. You know you want to.

