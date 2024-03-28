Finding the Talisman codes can be a bit of a pain, though. If you just want to crack on with the story and get to the next new location, looking around for clues might be a tad frustrating.

If you'd rather just have the Talisman puzzle solutions given to you, read on!

How to use the Talisman in Alone in the Dark

To use the Talisman in Alone in the Dark, you generally need to find a three-digit code nearby that will force the magical trinket to click into place and trigger the transition between locations.

This string of three numbers relates to the three moving parts in the Talisman.

However, rather than worrying too much about the Talisman itself, we'd recommend that you simply look at the numbers on the right-hand side of the screen when you're trying to input the code in the Talisman.

Find the code, look at the numbers on the screen, and move those numbers around until they match the code you found. It really is as simple as that!

And if you don't want to find the numbers yourself, see below.

Full list of Talisman puzzle solutions in Alone in the Dark

For such an intricately designed device, the Talisman doesn't get used as much as you might think. We count seven uses in the game's whole story, and one of those will actually solve itself without you needing to do anything.

Here's the full list of Talisman puzzle solutions in Alone in the Dark:

French Quarters: 3-5-8 (will take you back to Derceto)

3-5-8 (will take you back to Derceto) Astronomical Clock: 3-4-6 (will take you to an oil rig)

3-4-6 (will take you to an oil rig) Boiler Room Valve: 9-7-5 (will take you to a cemetery)

9-7-5 (will take you to a cemetery) Drawing Room, near Telescope: 9-4-1 (will enter itself and take you to Taroella)

9-4-1 (will enter itself and take you to Taroella) Sarcophagus puzzle: 2-5-8 (will take you to the ancient Egypt segment)

2-5-8 (will take you to the ancient Egypt segment) Attic statue: 6-4-1 (will take you to the steamboat segment - note that we've also seen the code 9-3-1 mentioned with regard to the attic statue, but it was 6-4-1 that worked for us.)

6-4-1 (will take you to the steamboat segment - note that we've also seen the code 9-3-1 mentioned with regard to the attic statue, but it was 6-4-1 that worked for us.) Gray's Office Clock: 0-0-0, which should match the Talisman layout drawn on the floor in Gray's Bedroom (will take you to the arctic segment and tee up the endgame)

Knowing the Talisman codes should help you out in Alone in the Dark, but you'll begin to notice as you progress that you can't get out of doing puzzles altogether.

You'll often need to piece together a jigsaw of some sort — be that a 3D statue broken into multiple chunks, a series of brain X-rays that needed to be lined up, or even the floor plans to Derceto itself — before the Talisman comes into play.

In those cases where you have to do a puzzle first, the best advice we can give you is that you're normally trying to complete a picture of some kind. The statue will have a logical shape, the picture will coalesce into a landscape, the floor plans should match the ones underneath, and so on.

If you're looking for some other corners to cut, check out our list of Alone in the Dark safe codes. But try to enjoy the puzzles when you can!

