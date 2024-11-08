For gamers, the PlayStation Portal is a handy (in every sense of the word) accompaniment if you're often away from home, or you've got a lot of people in your household vying for access to the main TV.

In these instances, you can simply withdraw into a corner and fire up your portable device, which logs into your PlayStation account and allows you to pick up where you left off.

As our Gaming Editor Rob Leane put it: "If you’ve got a PS5 and you wish you got more use out of it then the PlayStation Portal would be a good one for you."

So, if that sounds like something worth buying, let's take a look if any deals have popped up.

Buy PlayStation Portal for £199 £189 (save £10 or 5%) at EE

Will the PlayStation Portal go on sale this Black Friday?

Last year, the PlayStation Portal was brand new – having come out on 15th November 2023 – so it's unsurprising that we didn't see any discounts on it.

This year, however, PlayStation has a new poster child in the PS5 Pro, which means we're far more likely to see deals on older products like the Portal.

So far, we've only seen one small offer from EE, which has dropped the Portal's RRP from £199 to £189, saving you £10. Obviously we're hoping for better deals than this as we get closer to Black Friday, but even if we don't, there are still plenty of discounts to be found on accessories and games, like this PlayStation Portal Carry Case or EA Sports FC 25.

Where can I buy the PlayStation Portal?

The PlayStation Portal is being sold across most of the major gaming and tech retailers such as Currys and John Lewis, as well as the PlayStation Store itself obviously.

As we've said, right now the only place we can find a discount is at EE, for £189 instead of £199. We'll be sure to update you however if any new offers come up.

