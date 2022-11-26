There's certainly something for the entire family, so we don't blame you if you're hoping to bag a Black Friday discount on Disney+ . Below, you'll find the cheapest ways to get Disney+ for Black Friday weekend and beyond.

Disney+ isn't just home to animated classics, it also boasts hugely popular franchises and a whole host of content from Disney's creative studios.

Is Disney+ on sale for Black Friday in the UK?

Unfortunately no, Disney+ is not on sale for Black Friday. In September, we were treated to Disney+ Day, the streaming service's annual celebration of its platform. During the festivities, Disney offered one month of Disney+ for £1.99.

Disney+ Day, which also took place in 2021, is the only time we've seen a discount like this directly from the streaming service. And before you ask, no, there's sadly no free trial for Disney+.

The Disney+ annual subscription is currently the best value way to buy the streaming service in the UK. If you pay with one yearly payment, you save yourself nearly £16 or 15% compared to paying in monthly instalments.

Disney+ annual pass | £95.88 £79.90 (save £15.98 or 15%)

What are the cheapest ways to sign up for Disney+?

Disney's Encanto

We know getting the most bang for your buck is important, especially right now. If you're considering signing up to Disney+, but are wondering how else you might save a few pounds on your subscription, and don't fancy waiting until the next Disney+ Day, you've come to the right place.

We're always keeping an eye on the latest deals, so we'd recommend bookmarking our Disney+ offers page. Disney+ is often an additional benefit when investing in a more expensive purchase, such as a new phone or even a holiday. For example, you can bag Disney+ with these deals:

However, if you're not in the market for a tech upgrade, or want to watch right now, your best bet is to sign up to Disney+ for £79.90 for a year, saving 15 per cent versus paying monthly over the same period.



