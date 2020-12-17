Where PS5 will be back in stock: updated today for Sony Direct, Argos, Amazon, Currys and more

Sony Direct got stock back in yesterday, but it quickly sold out – we expect more stock back in today or at least by the end of the week.

Today’s (Wednesday, 17th December) update: Sony Direct said they would have PS5 stock, but at no set time, rather “it’s always at a random time during the day” which means keeping a beady eye on the rumoured websites. We’ll keep you up to date with any announcements as rumour has it more stock is on its way for the “end of this week”.

At least there’s some indication of new stock coming as it hadn’t been looking too good for those of us wanting to buy a PS5 this side of Christmas. Many of the large retailers like Argos have said they’re unlikely to get more consoles in stock before January.

Sony had previously said “everything is sold”, but released a further update saying they “wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year.”

Smyths and Argos were rumoured to be getting stock in December, but are now saying they will not have any consoles to sell again until January 2021. It looks like we could be hearing more of the same from retailers over the coming days – a bit of a knock for those still hoping to get a PS5 for Christmas.

We’ll keep an eye on stock for you and update this page with any more concrete dates over the next few days as it’s mainly rumour and speculation currently.

Our top tip remains the same – look abroad. Amazon Germany, for example, had stock on PS5 release day, which is great news as the console isn’t geo-locked for gaming, meaning you can still play UK games and there is every chance that stock could return in other countries like the USA. It is worth noting that some UK Blu-rays and DVD’s won’t play, so keep that in mind if you want the console for more than just gaming – although 4K discs will work.

Of course, it’s still unclear exactly how much stock will become available throughout the rest of December if any actually does appear. While there isn’t much information to go on, we’re checking retailers regularly and will update you with any new restock times – just scroll down to our PS5 deals section for all the must-have links.

We’re bringing you the latest updates and the best PS5 stock links so you have a chance to buy a console if you haven’t already. And, if you have got the console we also have links to accessories and PS5 games.

Best PS5 deals

Remember there are two consoles, the standard edition and the digital; the PS5 Digital Edition doesn’t have a disc drive to play physical copies of the games.

We can’t guarantee you’ll get a console, or it will be delivered in time for Christmas, but check the links below for the latest stock. At some retailers you can also sign up to the mailing lists for further updates.

Buy PS5 UK

Buy PS5 USA

Stock did return, briefly, for some stores as part of Black Friday. Remember PS5 isn’t geo-locked so you can buy from any of the retailers below and still play your UK games. We’ll keep track and update you with the latest deals, but we expect they’ll be snapped up extremely quickly.

GameStop – out of stock, stock expected in PS5 bundles

– out of stock, stock expected in PS5 bundles Best Buy – out of stock, restock expected today 15th December

out of stock, restock expected today 15th December Walmart – out of stock

– out of stock Sam’s Club – out of stock.

– out of stock. B&H – out of stock

– out of stock Amazon USA – out of stock

If you’re looking for deals on other PlayStation products, CD Keys is planning a huge video game sale on Black Friday that will see discounts up to a whopping 90%.

When will the PS5 be back in stock in the UK?

Sony said it had no stock available for either console. “Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold,” Head of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan said. Since then PS5 has tweeted that more stock will come by the end of the year.

We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 25, 2020

A few retailers have been very clear about their stock issues too. The latest, Argos, restocked at 4am on 3rd December alongside EE and BT, who released stock just for customers.

AO.com has put a message up on its website letting customers know it’s run out of stock again. At least they’re being upfront! The message says: “We’re really sorry but unfortunately we don’t have any PlayStation 5 consoles available for order at the moment and we won’t be receiving any stock in the near future.”

Currys also has been on something of a rollercoaster. Originally Currys had got customers hopes up saying it was due to get stock on release day. Confusion followed, as Currys postponed then cancelled the launch.

Some customers also claimed they had managed to order the PS5 but then had the order cancelled. Currys then tweeted confirming no stock was available. Since then, Currys has said it is “working super hard to get more stock”.

????PS5 Update???? There will be no PS5s available to buy today. We know that this is disappointing news, and we are working super hard to get more stock. Please check our social channels for further updates on availability ???? — Currys PC World (@curryspcworld) November 19, 2020

GAME similarly said it would have stock on release date morning, but has been put “on hold”. It’s rumoured GAME will restock on 14th December.

Very, Argos, Tesco and John Lewis all had issues with their websites on PS5 release day, but came back online and went promptly out of stock. EE and BT similarly confirmed in the morning customers could buy stock from them too, but… you guessed it, it sold out fast.

Amazon is offering a little bit more hope for UK restock as it has told customers who complain through its web support to refresh the page regularly, but, manage your expectations – there was no indication of when stock would return.

Our other hint of stock returning came from ShopTo.net, who are now allowing customers to register their interest again – suggesting that more stock is on its way again.

At least Sony can take solace in the fact Xbox Series X, which was released 10th November, is also having stock issues. Microsoft has said due to demand new Xbox Series X and S consoles may only next be available to buy in April 2021. The issue seems to be more about demand than supply. Basically we’re all stuck indoors and want to keep ourselves entertained. Safe to assume Sony is suffering from the same problem, even if they haven’t come out and said it as clearly as Microsoft. One thing you can cling to is Sony did say early on, back in the mess of pre-ordering, that “more PS5s will be available through the end of the year.” Here’s hoping.

Where can you buy a PS5 in the UK?

We’ll update you as more stores get stock and when it becomes available. Most retailers say they are “working tirelessly to get more stock”. We aim to check this regularly, but it’s still worth checking the below to see if stock has come back in:

Amazon

Currys PC World

Very

Smyths Toys

John Lewis

Laptops Direct

PS5 Accessories

As well as the PS5, console accessories have gone on sale. There’s the DualSense Controller, the Pulse 3D headset or the Media Remote. You could go all out when it comes to PS5 accessories and games, but don’t forget a lot of PS4 games are still work – Sony confirmed the PS5 backwards compatibility.

Sony

DualSense Controller

DualSense Charging Station

Very – £24.99

Smyths Toys – £24.99 out of stock

GameWare PS5 dual charger

PS5 Fast Charge Twin Charging Dock

HD Camera

PS5 Media Remote

GAME – out of stock

Very – £24.99

Smyths Toys – out of stock

Hughes – out of stock

Pulse 3D Headset

GAME – not available

Very – £89.99

Smyths Toys – out of stock

Hughes – £89.99 (out of stock)

How to get a PS5: top tips

1. Bookmark our page and check back for stock – we keep this page updated and have the main retailers that have confirmed restock times.

2. Make sure you are checking just before any restock time – we’ll list confirmed times when we get them, just click through and get ready as when that stock appears it’ll be gone as fast as you can say ‘I want a PS5’.

3. Have your payment details ready and the money in your account – in the first pre-order round some people reported struggles to have their console confirmed, or message cropping up that it was checking payment. This seemed to ease on release day, but still make sure you remove all barriers by having the money in the account you’re using and the details ready to hand.

4. Move fast – there’s no pondering. If you know you want the PS5, decide which version, then get checking those links! As fast as stock appears it disappears.

5. Don’t worry – if you don’t get a console straight away keep checking back. Yes, it’s hard to get one right now, but there’s always the next restock!

Can I buy PS5 in store?

Sony had said that any additional stock that will be available will not be available in stores due to England’s lockdown. It is a choice that does make sense as they do not want people gathering in large crowds at shops, that may not even be open, to try and buy one. Most people tried to grab a PS5 pre-order so they could get their console on release date, whether that was delivered of Click and Collect.

To quote PlayStation themselves: “No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.”

Now stores are reopening it may be possible again, but we’d add with how fast stock goes it looks like most retailers are opting to keep things online – whatever time that may be.

PS5 restock issues

PS5 pre-orders didn’t quite go to plan and, while launch day saw more PS5 come into stock, it wasn’t without its drama.

The journey hasn’t been easy for many trying to get a PS5 and you know that a pre-order release has not gone to plan when the company behind it come out and admit it. The official PlayStation Twitter account recently said “Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologise for that.”

When it came to pre-orders GAME, Smyths, Very, Amazon and the regular retailers went live with stock overnight on the first pre-order date, but it was quickly snapped up. Argos and John Lewis went live next – and sold out within minutes too.

While the consoles sold out before many of us even knew they were listed, we had been told that more were on the way. Retailers got more stock for the release date on 19th November – but it was all, well, a bit of a mess with cancellations, queues systems and websites going down. The extra stock that did appear on launch day flew off the virtual shelves and sold out within minutes. We’re finally starting to see stock drop again, hopefully giving people time to grab one in time for Christmas. GameStop got PS5 stock (in-store) and scenes of consumers cutting Thanksgiving celebrations short and bringing actual beds to sleep outside the stores surfaced online. Walmart also restocked for Black Friday.

The way things stand it’s a bit of a wild west out there with restocking happening suddenly and sometimes very early in the morning – Argos restocked at 4am! Your best bet is to keep an eye on our rumoured dates and, if you don’t get a console this side of Christmas, hold on for the January 2021 restock.

Will I be able to pick up my PS5 in lockdown?

If you are able to find a console but it is on that is only available to collect in-store, you may be wondering if you can even do that in current conditions. We’re now out of the second UK lockdown so you can pick up your console if the store is now open again.

England was in its second national lockdown, which ended on 2nd December – now we all have to try and work out the rules about what tier we are in. If you’re in Tier 3 check with your local store.

The term ‘click and collect’ is the saviour here and whilst stores like GAME and Smyths may not be open or near you if you want to keep checking, click and collect is your best option.

PlayStation 4 deals

Maybe you are yet to join the PlayStation world and are considering investing in an earlier console rather than the brand spanking (and more expensive) new one. If so, here are some deals and bundles for the PlayStation 4 and Pro that you may be interested in.

For more help, check out our comparison on the PS5 vs PS4.