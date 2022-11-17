The gaming powerhouse has seen unprecedented demand in the UK since its 2020 release. Combined with the ongoing semiconductor shortage, this has made it hard to get hold of PlayStation 5 consoles at times. Now, stock is flowing a little more freely but deals remain scarce.

The PS5 is the most sought-after console in gaming, offering huge titles like God of War Ragnarök and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 . But will there be Black Friday deals on a console in such high demand?

And with the Black Friday 2022 deals in full force, the RadioTimes.com team has been scouring the web and contacting retailers to help bring you the very latest and greatest in PS5 discounts.

How much will PS5 cost on Black Friday in the UK?

The PS5 remains both popular and in short supply, so prices aren't expected to go down on the base console. Amazingly, the RRP has actually gone up since the console's release — from £449.99 to £479.99. However, it's still possible to make some small savings on bundles.

Bundles put the console together with extras like games, controllers and headsets and essentially give you savings on those accessories. You'll be spending more than the price of the console itself but getting better value if the accessories appeal.

As stated, the only real 'deals' available right now are on bundles grouping the console with other products. However, even some of those aren't really offering savings as such. Rather, retailers are bundling PS5s with other products so they can sell more products in total, given that PlayStations sell out under any circumstances currently.

It is occasionally possible to buy a PS5 without a bundle at Amazon, or via the PlayStation website, but stock is scarce in both cases and an invitation is required to do so on Amazon.

Best PS5 Black Friday deals at a glance

The first of these 'deals' offers a PS5 with God of War Ragnarök, so there's no saving as such, given that the base price of the console is £479.99 and the game costs £62.99. With Argos pricing the bundle at £539.99 —giving you a humongous £2 saving — it's not exactly a bargain to write home about. Unfortunately, stock is scarce enough that it's as good a deal as you're likely to find right now.

On the flip side, there's good news for those simply struggling to find stock. Several UK retailers currently have PS5s to sell. Check out the options below.

Best PS5 Black Friday deals available in the UK today

PS5 + God of War Ragnarök | £539.99 at Argos

Right now, this is one of the simpler and more tempting bundles that's in stock.

God of War Ragnarök is an amazing title and one many gamers will be keen to play on the PlayStation 5. It shows off the system's capabilities well and earned four stars from our experts in our full God of War Ragnarök review.

Don't leave it too long if you're going to pick one of these up though, as stock is sure to go quickly. At the time of writing, the likes of Currys and John Lewis are completely out of PlayStation 5 devices.

This more comprehensive bundle from Box offers the console plus Horizon Forbidden West, a highly-rated free-roaming adventure game. The bundle also includes an extra controller and a gaming headset that's ideal for chatting to friends during online play.

Right now this comes to £664.99, which includes a £15 discount in the Black Friday sales.

PS5 + Horizon Forbidden West + ASUS gaming headset + extra controller | £679.99 £664.99 (save £15 or 2%) at Box

EA Sports

Calling all football gamers: this bundle offers not only Horizon Forbidden West but also FIFA 23, the latest highly-rated footballing game from EA.

Argos currently have stock and the bundle costs £599.99. Act fast if you want to snap one up.

PS5 + FIFA 23 + Horizon Forbidden West | £599.99 at Argos

If you're eager to keep things simple and just bag the PS5 console with no extras, there are occasionally windows to do so at Amazon.

You'll need to sign up for stock alerts using the link below. Eventually, you'll reach the front of the queue and be offered an invitation from Amazon to purchase a PS5 in the next wave of stock.

PS5 (INVITATION ONLY) | £479.99 at Amazon

PS5 | from £619.99 at OnBuy

If you're late to the party and you've missed all the stock with the above retailers, you may still be able to bag a console at OnBuy.

The online marketplace sees more price fluctuations though and you will have to pay an inflated price, so we'd recommend only shopping here for your PlayStation 5 if you've exhausted all other options.

