How to create hybrid flowers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you’re as obsessed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons as we are you’re probably keen to make your island the best it can be – including adding a raft of colour.

Advertisement

It’s not too hard to get the full bouquet of flowers you just have to know how. There are a few new breeds that haven’t cropped up in Animal Crossing previously, which means there’s a few new things for older players.

Here’s how to get the Animal Crossing: New Horizons flower types, the hybrid flowers, and how to plant them most efficiently for the best results.

How to get all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons flower types

Right, if your aim is to get all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers you’ll have to plan a bit. There will be specific flowers native to your island, but then you need to travel a little further, to friends’ islands to make sure you get the others.

You could use the Nook Miles Ticket trips, but there’s an element of luck in that.

Full list of Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers

Here’s what flowers you can get in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Cosmos

Hyacinths

Lilies

Mums

Pansies

Roses

Tulips

Windflowers

How to make Animal Crossing: New Horizons hybrid flowers

As before, you can crossbreed your flowers to get hybrids giving you new colours that you can’t buy or aren’t natural ones you’d find. Get ready to go all Dr Frankenstein.

You need to plant your flowers in a pattern – think checkerboard – on your island.

The checkerboard gives them space to cross-pollinate (check you with all the science) and breed. The hybrid flowers will grow in the gaps you leave. Easy.

You need to water the flowers daily, that can be by you or the watering can, or rain. If the flowers sparkle then they’ve been watered.

Full list of Animal Crossing: New Horizons hybrid flowers

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons hybrid flowers that have been confirmed are all below. People have experimented, but @whispwill on Twitter has been a hero and done most of the work for us all. Check out the thread for a nice full list.

Gonna make a master post for all the flower hybrid info I discover since nothings online yet! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/oukiZqwUhX — Whispy @ Social Distance (@whispwill) March 23, 2020

So we have our lists, we know what’s possible, but what colour variations are there?

What Animal Crossing: New Horizons flower colour variations are there?

This isn’t like the colour wheel chart at school ok, some of these make no sense, but what sort of fun would it be if they did?

Cosmos

Red and White = pink

Red and Yellow = orange

Red and Red = black

Hyacinths

White and Red = Pink

White and White = Blue

Yellow and Red = Orange

Blue and Blue = Purple

Lillies

Red and White = Pink

Red and Yellow = Orange

Red and Red = Black

Mums

White and Red = Pink

White and White = Purple

Purple and Purple = Green

Pansies

White and White = Blue

Red and Yellow = Orange

Red and Red = Purple

Orange and Orange = Purple

Blue and Blue = Purple

Roses

Red and White = Pink

Red and Yellow = Orange

Red and Red = Black

White and White = Purple

Orange and Orange = Blue

Tulips

Red and White = Pink

Red and Yellow = Orange

Red and Red = Black

Orange and Orange = Purple

Windflowers

Red and Orange = Pink

Orange and White = Blue

White and White = Blue

Blue and Pink = Purple

Blue and Blue = Purple

Advertisement

Got any other variations? Tweet us @RadioTimes. For more guides, deals and offers check out our Technology section. Done playing games? Check out our TV Guide for something to watch.