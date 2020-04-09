How to create hybrid flowers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Get some colour in your life and create your own hybrid flowers in Nintendo Switch's game
If you’re as obsessed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons as we are you’re probably keen to make your island the best it can be – including adding a raft of colour.
It’s not too hard to get the full bouquet of flowers you just have to know how. There are a few new breeds that haven’t cropped up in Animal Crossing previously, which means there’s a few new things for older players.
Here’s how to get the Animal Crossing: New Horizons flower types, the hybrid flowers, and how to plant them most efficiently for the best results.
How to get all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons flower types
Right, if your aim is to get all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers you’ll have to plan a bit. There will be specific flowers native to your island, but then you need to travel a little further, to friends’ islands to make sure you get the others.
You could use the Nook Miles Ticket trips, but there’s an element of luck in that.
Full list of Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers
Here’s what flowers you can get in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
- Cosmos
- Hyacinths
- Lilies
- Mums
- Pansies
- Roses
- Tulips
- Windflowers
How to make Animal Crossing: New Horizons hybrid flowers
As before, you can crossbreed your flowers to get hybrids giving you new colours that you can’t buy or aren’t natural ones you’d find. Get ready to go all Dr Frankenstein.
You need to plant your flowers in a pattern – think checkerboard – on your island.
The checkerboard gives them space to cross-pollinate (check you with all the science) and breed. The hybrid flowers will grow in the gaps you leave. Easy.
You need to water the flowers daily, that can be by you or the watering can, or rain. If the flowers sparkle then they’ve been watered.
Full list of Animal Crossing: New Horizons hybrid flowers
The Animal Crossing: New Horizons hybrid flowers that have been confirmed are all below. People have experimented, but @whispwill on Twitter has been a hero and done most of the work for us all. Check out the thread for a nice full list.
Gonna make a master post for all the flower hybrid info I discover since nothings online yet! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/oukiZqwUhX
— Whispy @ Social Distance (@whispwill) March 23, 2020
So we have our lists, we know what’s possible, but what colour variations are there?
What Animal Crossing: New Horizons flower colour variations are there?
This isn’t like the colour wheel chart at school ok, some of these make no sense, but what sort of fun would it be if they did?
Cosmos
- Red and White = pink
- Red and Yellow = orange
- Red and Red = black
Hyacinths
- White and Red = Pink
- White and White = Blue
- Yellow and Red = Orange
- Blue and Blue = Purple
Lillies
- Red and White = Pink
- Red and Yellow = Orange
- Red and Red = Black
Mums
- White and Red = Pink
- White and White = Purple
- Purple and Purple = Green
Pansies
- White and White = Blue
- Red and Yellow = Orange
- Red and Red = Purple
- Orange and Orange = Purple
- Blue and Blue = Purple
Roses
- Red and White = Pink
- Red and Yellow = Orange
- Red and Red = Black
- White and White = Purple
- Orange and Orange = Blue
Tulips
- Red and White = Pink
- Red and Yellow = Orange
- Red and Red = Black
- Orange and Orange = Purple
Windflowers
- Red and Orange = Pink
- Orange and White = Blue
- White and White = Blue
- Blue and Pink = Purple
- Blue and Blue = Purple
