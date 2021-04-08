Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear range announced – price and where to get them

Do you love Animal Crossing? Do you love Build-A-Bear? If the answer is yes, then we have good news for you. And if the answer is no, well, why are you reading an article about Animal Crossing and Build-A-Bear?

The two have recently come together and now Build-A-Bear has a range of Animal Crossing products for you to get your hands on.

The collection was made available on April 6th, to large queue times, and while there have been some fans who have bemoaned the lack of choice available – and we will get to that in a moment – here is everything you need to know about how to start building.

Where to buy Build-A-Bear in Animal Crossing

Nintendo/Build-a-Bear

Before we talk about where you can buy the bears to build, let’s talk about which ones you can get, as it hasn’t gone down overly well with the wider community of gamers who play Animal Crossing.

At the time of writing, the only characters you can get in the range are Isabelle and Tom Nook. Now they do have two varieties of each, but it is a very small range which left fans a tad disappointed as they were expecting more – as were we.

That being said, we imagine more will be added in time and given how popular these ones have been since they were released, we don’t think it will be long before the collection is expanded to include other characters.

But if those two sound like characters you want, then all you need to do is head to the official Build-A-Bear store and get buying!

Nintendo/Build-a-Bear

How much do Animal Crossing Build-A-Bears cost?

The four bears cost £39.50 each and here are the four you can get:

Tom Nook Summer Gift Bundle with Theme Music

Isabelle Summer Gift Bundle with Theme Music

Tom Nook Summer Gift Bundle with Phrases

Isabelle Summer Gift Bundle with Phrases

Now it is just a case of deciding which one you want first!

