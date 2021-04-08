Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Gaming
  4. Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear range announced – price and where to get them
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear range announced – price and where to get them

Two incredibly cute brands come together for a perfect crossover.

build a bear animal crossing

Published:

Do you love Animal Crossing? Do you love Build-A-Bear? If the answer is yes, then we have good news for you. And if the answer is no, well, why are you reading an article about Animal Crossing and Build-A-Bear?

Advertisement

The two have recently come together and now Build-A-Bear has a range of Animal Crossing products for you to get your hands on.

The collection was made available on April 6th, to large queue times, and while there have been some fans who have bemoaned the lack of choice available – and we will get to that in a moment – here is everything you need to know about how to start building.

Where to buy Build-A-Bear in Animal Crossing

animal crossing build a bear
Will you buy the Tom Nook Build-A-Bear?
Nintendo/Build-a-Bear

Before we talk about where you can buy the bears to build, let’s talk about which ones you can get, as it hasn’t gone down overly well with the wider community of gamers who play Animal Crossing.

At the time of writing, the only characters you can get in the range are Isabelle and Tom Nook. Now they do have two varieties of each, but it is a very small range which left fans a tad disappointed as they were expecting more – as were we.

That being said, we imagine more will be added in time and given how popular these ones have been since they were released, we don’t think it will be long before the collection is expanded to include other characters.

But if those two sound like characters you want, then all you need to do is head to the official Build-A-Bear store and get buying!

Isabelle from Animal Crossing in Build-a-Bear form.
Isabelle from Animal Crossing in Build-A-Bear form.
Nintendo/Build-a-Bear

How much do Animal Crossing Build-A-Bears cost?

The four bears cost £39.50 each and here are the four you can get:

  • Tom Nook Summer Gift Bundle with Theme Music
  • Isabelle Summer Gift Bundle with Theme Music
  • Tom Nook Summer Gift Bundle with Phrases
  • Isabelle Summer Gift Bundle with Phrases

Now it is just a case of deciding which one you want first!

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.

Tags

Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Whitefurze Bell Terracotta Planters + Trough + J. Arthur Bower's 50L Compost Bundle

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Claim a Whitefurze planter bundle for just £19.99!

Get offer