Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. 20 Star Wars questions for your home pub quiz
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

20 Star Wars questions for your home pub quiz

Can you answer these questions from a galaxy far far away?

Star Wars (Getty, TG)

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced people to be somewhat more creative when it comes to finding ways to socialise – and one of many new activities to emerge has been the video chat puz quiz.

Advertisement

But when it’s your turn to host, it can be tricky to come up with killer questions that’ll hopefully both challenge and delight your quizzers!

Well although current restrictions might mean that travelling anywhere, never mind to a galaxy far far away, isn’t quite possible right now – it’s still possible to bask in all things Star Wars – so we’ve come up with some themed questions for you.

All questions and answers are below…

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quizfilm pub quizmusic quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Questions

  1. In the first ever Star Wars live action TV series, Tha Mandalorian, which actor plays the title character?
  2. What is the name of the bounty hunter who captured Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back
  3. Which space opera comic strip originally inspired George Lucas to write the first Star Wars film?
  4. What colour was Qui-Gon Jinn’s lightsaber?
  5. In total, how many series have there been of animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars?
  6. Who was the director of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story?
  7. In The Empire Strikes Back, Lando Calrissian is the Baron Administrator of Cloud City on which planet?
  8. What day of the year is known by fans as Star Wars Day?
  9. What is the name of Jabba the Hutt’s in-house band in Return of the Jedi?
  10. Who played young Han Solo in the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story?
  11. Which Star Wars film has the most Academy Awards to its name?
  12. Jar Jar Binks belongs to what species?
  13. Which actor was “digitally resurrected” to posthumously appear in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story?
  14. What is the name of the planet on which Luke Skywalker goes into hiding for several years?
  15. Kendal Ozzel was the commanding officer of which ship?
  16. In what year was the first installment of the Star Wars: Battlefront video game series released?
  17. Adam Driver turned down a role in which other blockbuster to play Kylo Ren?
  18. Can you name the Jedi Council member who is of the same species as Yoda?
  19. Which species believed that C-3PO might be “some sort of god”?
  20. Which acclaimed actress stars as Maz Kanata in the sequel trilogy?

Answers

Advertisement
  1. Pedro Pascal
  2. Boba Fett
  3. Flash Gordon
  4. Green
  5. Seven
  6. Gareth Edwards
  7. Bespin
  8. May 4th
  9. The Max Rebo Band
  10. Alden Ehrenreich
  11. Star Wars: A New Hope (6 wins)
  12. Gungan
  13. Peter Cushing
  14. Ahch-To
  15. The Executor
  16. 2004
  17. Batman vs Superman
  18. Yaddle
  19. Ewoks
  20. Lupita Nyong’o

Streaming services we think you might like…

Tags

HonestBrew Christmas case

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20% off HonestBrew Christmas cases

Take advantage of this cracking offer and discover the perfect gift for a craft beer lover!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Maxresdefault-1 (1)

20 Game of Thrones questions for your home pub quiz

Friends cast

20 Friends quiz questions and answers for your virtual quiz

The Crown Olivia Colman and Claire Foy

20 The Crown questions and answers for your home pub quiz

Stranger Things

20 Stranger Things questions for your home pub quiz