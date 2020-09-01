Meet the cast of All Creatures Great and Small

The beloved series All Creatures Great and Small, based on James Herriot’s real-life memoirs, is getting a new lease of life in Channel 5’s remake, starring Samuel West, Anna Madeley and Dame Diana Rigg.

The show follows the exploits of newly-qualified vet James Herriot, who embarks on a veterinary career in the deepest depths of rural Yorkshire – and comes to feel at home among both the community and his four-legged patients.

Read on for everything you need to know about the show’s characters and cast members.

Nicholas Ralph plays James Herriot

Channel 5

Who is James Herriot? The iconic young Yorkshire vet, played by Christopher Timothy in the original 1970s television series.

Working in rural Yorkshire in the 1930s and ’40s, James struggles at first to adapt – but soon finds himself won over by both the community and animals he works with.

Where have I seen Nicholas Ralph before? The newcomer is making his television debut on All Creatures Great and Small.

Samuel West plays Siegfried Farnon

Channel 5

Who is Siegfried Farnon? A wealthy and capricious veterinary surgeon who – reluctantly – hires the recently qualified James Herriot to become his assistant. Siegfried is also the proprietor of Skeldale House.

Where have I seen Samuel West before? The actor is no stranger to appearing in period dramas, having recently starred in the likes of Mr. Selfridge (as Frank Edwards), On Chesil Beach, and the Oscar-winning film Darkest Hour (as Sir Anthony Eden). Previous credits also include The Crown (as Anthony Blunt), and the film Howards End.

Rachel Shenton plays Helen Alderson

Channel 5

Who is Helen Alderson? A local farmer’s free-spirited daughter, Helen finds herself in a love triangle with newcomer James Herriot, and a wealthy local landowner, Hugh.

Where have I seen Rachel Shenton before? Two years ago Shenton notably won the Oscar for Best Live Action short film, for The Silent Child. She’s otherwise known for playing Mitzeee in Hollyoaks, Joanne Scott in White Gold, and Courtney in Waterloo Road.

Callum Woodhouse plays Tristan Farnon

Channel 5

Who is Tristan Farnon? Siegfried’s popular but extravagant playboy brother.

Where have I seen Callum Woodhouse before? The actor is best known for playing Leslie Durrell in the series The Durrells. He’s also starred in Cold Feet and Father Brown.

Anna Madeley plays Mrs Hall

Channel 5

Who is Mrs Hall? The frank housekeeper of Skeldale House.

Where have I seen Anna Madeley before? The actress recently starred opposite David Tennant in the acclaimed Deadwater Fell (as Kate). She’s also starred in Patrick Melrose (as Cousin Mary), Silent Witness, The Crown (as Clarissa Eden), Mr Selfridge (as Miss Ravillious) and Utopia (as Anya).

Diana Rigg plays Mrs Pumphrey

Channel 5

Who is Mrs Pumphrey? A wealthy local resident and proud owner of an extremely spoilt pekingese dog named Tricki Woo.

Where have I seen Diana Rigg before? A new generation was introduced to the acclaimed actress when she starred in HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, playing the acid-tongued matriarch Olenna Tyrell.

She’s also known for roles in Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (as Tracy), The Avengers (as Emma Peel), Bleak House, and, more recently, the TV series Detectorists and Victoria.

Matthew Lewis plays Hugh Hulton

Channel 5

Who is Hugh Hulton? A wealthy landowner who is also vying for Helen’s affections.

Where have I seen Matthew Lewis before? You’ll of course recognise Matthew Lewis for playing the valiant (if accident-prone) Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film franchise. However, he’s also starred in the likes of The Syndicate, Bluestone 42, Girlfriends (as Tom), and Happy Valley (as Sean Balmforth).

All Creatures Great and Small begins on Tuesday 1st September at 9pm on Channel 5.

