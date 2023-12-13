"At the heart of this show is a found family who stand by each other, and their community, whatever challenges they face and there is something ultimately hopeful about that, especially in a country at war with so many of their own away.

"As ever, this Christmas in Darrowby duly delivers all the festive feels, a sprinkling of Christmas magic and the usual argument about who is going to be Father Christmas."

Read on for everything you need to know about the festive episode.

You can watch it on Thursday 21st December at 9pm on Channel 5.

Read more:

There's also a special All Creatures one-off crossover with The Yorkshire Vet, which airs on Tuesday 26th December at 6pm.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special cast: Who stars?

Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot and Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson. Channel 5

The confirmed cast for the special is as follows:

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

Rachel Shenton as Helen

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall

Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey

James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody

Channel 5 has also promised a "colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk".

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special plot: What will happen?

"It's Christmas, and James is miles away at the RAF training base," reads the official synopsis. "An emotional phone call with a very pregnant Helen makes him determined to get back to her, but he doesn't have many options and RAF Mascot, Georgie, needs his help.

"James struggles to do the right thing. Will he find his way home in time for Christmas?"

Elsewhere, "Mrs Hall prepares a community Christmas celebration in Darrowby, whilst Siegfried and Carmody argue over who will be Father Christmas this year.

"Carmody is welcomed for his first Darrowby Christmas and finds himself enjoying it. James learns a very important lesson and is rewarded with a surprise."

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special trailer: When can I watch it?

Right now!

Enjoy the heartwarming teaser below:

The All Creatures Christmas Special arrives on Thursday 21st December at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

