All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2023: Release date, cast, plot and trailer
Will James find his way home in time for Christmas?
Channel 5 has yet to confirm if All Creatures Great and Small will return for season 5, but in the meantime we have a Christmas special to enjoy – which proves particularly testing for James and Helen.
"Writer Ben Vanstone always so beautifully captures something of both the joy and difficulty of Christmas," said executive producer Melissa Gallant.
"At the heart of this show is a found family who stand by each other, and their community, whatever challenges they face and there is something ultimately hopeful about that, especially in a country at war with so many of their own away.
"As ever, this Christmas in Darrowby duly delivers all the festive feels, a sprinkling of Christmas magic and the usual argument about who is going to be Father Christmas."
Read on for everything you need to know about the festive episode.
All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2023 release date: When will it air?
You can watch it on Thursday 21st December at 9pm on Channel 5.
There's also a special All Creatures one-off crossover with The Yorkshire Vet, which airs on Tuesday 26th December at 6pm.
All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special cast: Who stars?
The confirmed cast for the special is as follows:
- Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot
- Rachel Shenton as Helen
- Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon
- Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall
- Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey
- James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody
Channel 5 has also promised a "colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk".
All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special plot: What will happen?
"It's Christmas, and James is miles away at the RAF training base," reads the official synopsis. "An emotional phone call with a very pregnant Helen makes him determined to get back to her, but he doesn't have many options and RAF Mascot, Georgie, needs his help.
"James struggles to do the right thing. Will he find his way home in time for Christmas?"
Elsewhere, "Mrs Hall prepares a community Christmas celebration in Darrowby, whilst Siegfried and Carmody argue over who will be Father Christmas this year.
"Carmody is welcomed for his first Darrowby Christmas and finds himself enjoying it. James learns a very important lesson and is rewarded with a surprise."
All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special trailer: When can I watch it?
Right now!
Enjoy the heartwarming teaser below:
The All Creatures Christmas Special arrives on Thursday 21st December at 9pm on Channel 5.
