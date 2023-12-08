All Creatures Great and Small reveals new pics from Christmas special
The festive episode is titled On a Wing and a Prayer.
Channel 5 has released a number of preview images from the upcoming Christmas special for All Creatures Great and Small – which will air on Thursday 21st December.
The festive episode will see James (Nicholas Ralph) spending time at an RAF training base, hoping to make it home to Skeldale House in time for Christmas and be reunited with his wife Helen (Rachel Shenton).
And the new stills feature James, Helen and an assortment of other beloved characters from the show teasing what promises to be another memorable festive episode.
One still shows Helen and Mrs Pumphrey (Patricia Hodge) sitting at a pub table, while another shows Siegfried (Samuel West) and Richard (James Anthony-Rose) holding a turkey and trimmings in what looks to be the rather cold outdoors.
There are also plenty more images of James at the training base, an experience Ralph recently told RadioTimes.com and other press had been tough for the character due to being away from Rachel while she is pregnant.
"When he signed up, Helen wasn't pregnant, things were very, very different. And if she was back then, who knows what decision he would have made?" he explained.
"So yeah, missing her hugely and missing the family, but also finding this camaraderie and this kind of brotherly love – and thank God for that. Thank God for these young men that he's surrounded by, that they've got each other as well."
The special is titled On a Wing and a Prayer, and a synopsis provided by Channel 5 reads: "An emotional phone call with a very pregnant Helen makes James determined to get back to her, but he doesn't have many options, and RAF mascot Georgie needs his help."
More like this
It continues: "Meanwhile, Mrs Hall prepares a community Christmas celebration in Darrowby, while Siegfried and Carmody argue over who will be Father Christmas."
This year's All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special airs on Thursday 21st December at 9pm on Channel 5. Watch all episodes on My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
