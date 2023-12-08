And the new stills feature James, Helen and an assortment of other beloved characters from the show teasing what promises to be another memorable festive episode.

Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson and Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey. Channel 5

One still shows Helen and Mrs Pumphrey (Patricia Hodge) sitting at a pub table, while another shows Siegfried (Samuel West) and Richard (James Anthony-Rose) holding a turkey and trimmings in what looks to be the rather cold outdoors.

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon and James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody in All Creatures Great and Small.

There are also plenty more images of James at the training base, an experience Ralph recently told RadioTimes.com and other press had been tough for the character due to being away from Rachel while she is pregnant.

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot. Channel 5

"When he signed up, Helen wasn't pregnant, things were very, very different. And if she was back then, who knows what decision he would have made?" he explained.

"So yeah, missing her hugely and missing the family, but also finding this camaraderie and this kind of brotherly love – and thank God for that. Thank God for these young men that he's surrounded by, that they've got each other as well."

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot. Channel 5

The special is titled On a Wing and a Prayer, and a synopsis provided by Channel 5 reads: "An emotional phone call with a very pregnant Helen makes James determined to get back to her, but he doesn't have many options, and RAF mascot Georgie needs his help."

Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson. Channnel 5

It continues: "Meanwhile, Mrs Hall prepares a community Christmas celebration in Darrowby, while Siegfried and Carmody argue over who will be Father Christmas."

This year's All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special airs on Thursday 21st December at 9pm on Channel 5.

