Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Nas Majeed who says he’s “different” to past islanders

With its very first winter edition, Love Island is back far sooner than usual for 2020.

Advertisement

This time, 12 singletons looking for love will be heading to the brand new villa in South Africa they attempt to couple up and find love.

We have everything you need to know about contestant Nas Majeed, a builder from London, as he joins 11 other Love Island 2020 contestants.

Nas Majeed – Key Facts Age: 23 From: London Occupation: Sports science graduate and builder Coupled up with: Siannise Instagram: @nas_jm

What makes Nas the perfect islander?

“I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person.”

Nas has already come up with his own winning catchphrase that he hopes will be landing on a Primark T-shirt near you.

And a little bit like last year’s Anton, Nas has a very excitable mother who will be hoping to make her own way Inyo the villa.

What is Nas’s worst habit?

“Laughing in awkward situations. It never goes down well.”

What is Nas’s chat up line?

“If I think you’re pretty, I’ll tell you you’re pretty. Or I’ll comment on your outfit, rather than a generic chat up line.”

What’s Nas’s ideal woman?

“I want someone cute and funny who can match my energy.”

Advertisement

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January