Who’s going to be dumped on Love Island tonight?

After a slow start to series five, Love Island is now bringing lashings of drama to our weeknights.

While it initially seemed to be smooth sailing to the final for some of our couples, the arrival of a few new bombshells has plunged everything into uncertainty.

And tonight’s recoupling will see one of the girls packing her bags and sashaying away from the villa after they will be dumped from the villa.

So who is at danger of a dumping? The RadioTimes.com weighed up the options…

Following last night's drama, which girl do you think will be leaving the #LoveIsland villa tonight? — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) June 24, 2019

With some couples now seemingly at the unshakeable stage, we can safely assume that Curtis will pick to recouple with Amy (despite their genuinely pointless kissing row last week), Michael will couple up with Amber (honestly, these two have to win), and Tommy will couple up with Molly-Mae after the pair quite publicly joined the Do Bits Society.

Following Sherif’s shock departure earlier this series, it seems Anna has now found love with new boy Jordan, with the pair having shared several passionate kisses – so they will probably make their coupling official in tonight’s ceremony.

That leaves four girls at risk of getting the boot, with Yewande superficially seeming to be the most vulnerable.

The scientist was certainly unprepared for the chemistry between her current partner Danny, and brand new bombshell Arabella, with the model claiming the two had “an undeniable connection”.

Yewande is in need of a pep talk from her girls! 💪 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YwkTuVpXJ3 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 23, 2019

Having previously treated Danny coolly, Yewande upped the ante between the two – kissing him passionately and sitting on his lap to try and show more affection towards him.

However, following a frank discussion between herself and Arabella, a tearful Yewande confessed her feelings, and told Danny that he was now open to get to know Arabella and follow his heart.

But Danny has also admitted that he does still have feelings for Yewande, and would like to carry on “getting to know her” (you’ve had twelve days, Danny, but okay) which could leave Arabella in the firing line should Danny decide to stick with Yewande after all.

Lucie is also vulnerable in tonight’s recoupling. Having been made single after partner Joe was voted out the villa, Lucie has failed to crack on with any of the new guys who have made their way to Majorca – and was previously temped to quit the villa to join Joe on the outside world.

But Lucie is good pals with the perpetually-unlucky-in-love Anton, which could see her stay in the villa extended should they decide to embark on a friendship-only coupling.

However, Maura is the real spanner in the works amidst all this drama. Having first set her sights on Tommy (and being pied quite completely), the model was enjoying a brief flirtation with fellow model Tom – with things heating up after the pair shared a passionate kiss on the terrace.

However, Tom seems to have royally ballsed things up with Maura after she overheard his cocky bravado to the other lads about whether the famously flirtatious Maura was going to be “all mouth” in the Hideaway.

Furious, Maura (rightly) told Tom to “f*** himself” – which left a red-faced Tom grovelling for forgiveness.

Could he still be prepared to couple up with Maura to keep her in the villa? Or will Anton go rogue and pick someone unexpected?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2