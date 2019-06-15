Who is joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up?

Another year, another 15 contestants are set to cha-cha-cha their way across the dance floor for a sequin-encrusted season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were crowned the champions of 2018 – but who will be battling it out in the ballroom in 2019?

Meet all the rumoured and confirmed contestants, below…

Lee Latchford-Evans

One of Faye Tozer’s fellow Steps stars might be following in her footSTEPS (sorry) and joining the Strictly line-up.

“There’s a few reality shows I would do and likewise, there is a few I wouldn’t do,” Lee Latchford-Evans told Express.co.uk. “I think Strictly is one I would definitely do… there’s no harm in doing something where you’re learning something.”

He added: “Strictly you’re obviously doing something new and I’ve never ballroom danced in my life so that would be fun.

“Yeah, why not. Let’s give it a go!”

Andy Murray

Andy Murray could be following in his mother Judy’s footsteps and joining the Strictly line-up five years after she competed on the show.

The tennis champion, who is set to retire this year, is at 5/2 odds to swap the court for the dance floor, according to betway.

Could the Glitterball Trophy be the next accolade for Murray to add to his already-crowded awards shelf?