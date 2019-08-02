“Is this a dream? It feels like a weird dream?” he told Breakfast co-stars Ben Thompson and Steph McGovern after the reveal. “I thought they’d got the wrong person, genuinely!”

He added in a statement: “I’ve heard so many wonderful things from colleagues over the years so thrilled I’m now getting the chance. I know I will completely throw myself into the whole experience and I’m sure will love it from start to finish.

“I may have tried and profiled over 500 sports over the years in my Saturday morning BBC Breakfast slot but think the Strictly challenge could be the greatest. Bring on the glitter!”

As well as presenting on BBC Breakfast, Bushell has hosted coverage of events including the Olympics, Paralympics, Winter Games and Football World Cups. He also holds the world record for crossing one mile of water in a large inflatable ball in 1 hour 57 seconds. As you do.

But you probably know him best for a certain poolside slip-up where Bushell took an unexpected plunge while interviewing athletes at the Commonwealth Games.

Bushell is the latest Strictly 2019 star to be revealed, with Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley, Youtuber Saffron Barker, Eastenders actor Emma Barton, comedian Chris Ramsey and footballer David James already unveiled for this year’s cast.

Strictly Come Dancing launches later this year on BBC 1