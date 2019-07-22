The 38-year-old is "absolutely overjoyed" to be joining Craig Revel-Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas on the BBC ballroom show when it launches later this year, with the show's official Twitter account introducing her as an "incredible new judge".

The sister of Strictly pro and The Greatest Dancer captain Oti Mabuse, Motsi has been a judge on the German version of Strictly – Let’s Dance – since 2011.

Speaking about her new gig, she said: “I am absolutely overjoyed to be joining the Strictly judging panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can’t wait to get started!”

Motsi added on Instagram that she will still remain on Let’s Dance, telling fans “she won’t be going anywhere soon.”

Her sister welcomed her to the Strictly family on her Instagram story and on Twitter...

... while fellow professional Neil Jones hailed her "one of the greatest female dancers of her time".

Sarah James, Executive Producer of Strictly said: "I am incredibly excited that Motsi Mabuse is joining the show. Motsi's natural warmth, energy and passion for dance makes her the perfect addition to our esteemed judging panel."

Motsi’s appointment comes after Bussell quit the show in April to “focus on other commitments” after seven years on the panel.

“It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team,” she said in a statement at the time.

“I have enjoyed every minute of my time and will miss everyone from my fellow judges, the presenters, the dancers, the musicians, the entire backstage team, and especially the viewers of the show, who have been so supportive.

"I am not leaving because of any upset or disagreement at all, I am just stepping away to give more focus to my many other commitments in dance, after seven truly wonderful years that I can't imagine having gone any better."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year