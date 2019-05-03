Now, Bussell has clarified the reasons behind her departure, confessing she feels she would be "pushing [her] luck" to continue appearing on Strictly for another seven years.

"It's not a decision that came easily at all," Bussell told The Sun. "But I knew I had the most amazing time for seven years and it is like pushing your luck to think that I could even do another seven years.

"So I just knew it was time for me to finish and to give that place for somebody else to judge on that wonderful show."

Bussell also told the paper that she had decided to leave with her daughters in mind, adding: "I want them to remember me as a classical dancer and not just a judge on Strictly."

The BBC is yet to announce a replacement for Bussell – but there are plenty of celebrity names being rumoured to take her place.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn.