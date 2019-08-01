“I am really excited to go on the Strictly journey and am feeling very grateful for the opportunity,” Barker said after the news was announced on Heart Breakfast.

“I’m looking forward to learning all of the dances, finding out who my partner is, getting to wear the costumes and to just experience this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Barker has over four million followers across her combined social channels and averages 15 million views a month on her YouTube channels.

More like this

Her book Saffron Barker Vs Real Life reached number one on the Sunday Times bestsellers list in 2017 and she has also launched several ranges with retail giant Primark.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after actress Emma Barton, sportsman David James and comedian Chris Ramsey were unveiled in a mammoth announcement on The One Show by 2018 champ Stacey Dooley who took the Glitterball trophy with Kevin Clifton.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year