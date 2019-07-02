Having previously won the Sports Relief spin-off in 2018, Scott told Radio Times that she’s more than up for giving the full series a go later this year.

“It’s no secret that I love dancing and music,” she said. “Everyone’s known for years and years that’s the show I’d really love to do. So if they come knocking, then definitely.”

Last year’s explosive series of Strictly saw documentary maker Stacey Dooley lift the famous glitterball trophy with partner Kevin Clifton to mark his first win after previously reaching the final four times.

This year’s edition marks a series of changes, with Darcey Bussell stepping down from the show after six years on the judging panel.

Of her departure, she said in a statement: “It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team.

“I am not leaving because of any upset or disagreement at all, I am just stepping away to give more focus to my many other commitments in dance, after seven truly wonderful years that I can't imagine having gone any better.”

She has now been replaced by Let's Dance judge, Motsi Mabuse.

Strictly Come Dancing returns later this year on BBC 1