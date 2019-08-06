The former England footballer-turned-pundit was unveiled on Ace’s BBC Radio 1Xtra show, and said she is ready to glam up for the BBC ballroom.

"It’s the show I’ve always wanted to do and I can’t believe I’m finally going to be part of it," she said. "I’m super excited, but also terrified at the same time…

“The football pitch is a bit less glam than the ballroom, but I’m ready to try the sequins and dresses! Bring it on!”

The 34-year-old retired from football in 2017 - the same year she was made an MBE for her services to the sport - and previously represented Great Britain in the London 2012 Olympics.

She is now the new co-host of Sky Sports’ Goals on Sunday alongside Chris Kamara.

But she’s no stranger to Strictly, having won the Sports Relief spin-off in 2018.

She previously teased to the Radio Times that she was up for joining the show.

“It’s no secret that I love dancing and music,” she said in July. “Everyone’s known for years and years that’s the show I’d really love to do. So if they come knocking, then definitely.”

Scott joins footballer David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders actress Emma Barton, social media star Saffron Barker, actress Catherine Tyldesley, BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, Viscountess Emma Weymouth, RuPaul Drag Race's Michelle Visage, Paralympian Will Bayley and Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing for this year’s show.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC 1 later this year