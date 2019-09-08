Kelvin said: “Is this really happening?! It’s been the most surreal week of my life! I’m a massive fan of Strictly so it’s incredible.

"I’m so happy that I can be a part of it, but at the same time it’s quite bittersweet! I’m coming in on the back of Jamie’s injury – I keep thinking about him! I can’t imagine going through all this excitement and then having to pull out. My thoughts are with him – he seems like a fantastic guy and I hope he’s doing OK.”

Fletcher is known for playing Andy Sugden on ITV soap Emmerdale from 1996 to 2016. His Pro partner for this year's Strictly will be Oti Mabuse, who was originally paired with Jamie.

