When is Moon Knight ‘s release date on Disney Plus? Cast, story and more

Unlikely Marvel hero Moon Knight is set to get his own TV series on Disney+, with Star Wars star Oscar Isaac apparently circling the title role as one of the lesser-known heroes in the MCU.

Reportedly Isaac may play Marc Spector, a former CIA agent whose life was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. Becoming the human avatar of the Egyptian deity, he decides to fight crime under the moniker of Moon Knight. At least, that’s how it goes in the comics anyway…

You can find out more information here about Marvel TV series on Disney+, as the shows look set to have a huge impact on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s everything we know about Moon Knight.

When is Moon Knight released on Disney+?

No release date has been confirmed as yet, and as there are a fair few series ahead of it in the line of production, it may be a while…

The series was originally intended to start filming in November 2020 in Atlanta, but ongoing coronavirus restrictions may have slowed production while Disney concentrates on earlier series.

Who’s making the series?

It’s been announced that Jeremy Slater, who adapted superhero drama The Umbrella Academy to Netflix, will lead the writing team on Moon Knight. Slater previously also worked on Josh Trank’s ill-fated Fantastic Four reboot, so here’s hoping he has more luck on this project…

Slater also adapted the manga Death Note for Netflix and created the Exorcist TV show.

Who is in the cast?

No casting information has been released as yet, though rumour has it that Star Wars star Oscar Isaac could be in the frame to play Marc Spector.

According to Variety the Inside Llewyn Davis and Dune actor is “in talks” to star as the superhero, though as of yet has not been locked into the main role.

Outside of this, the only casting information we have is that Daniel Radcliffe is not set to join the cast.

As he revealed in an interview with comingsoon.net, the Harry Potter star said: “I’m not averse to doing any kind of franchise thing in the future again, that could be fun. But the Moon Knight rumours are untrue, I can officially debunk that one, I haven’t heard anything about it.”

GWW had previously reported that Marvel is looking for a “Zac Efron type” ideally of Israeli descent, in order to honour the character’s Jewish origins.

Who is Moon Knight?

Well, that’s the question. Marc Spector has a lot of alter egos, which he uses to gather information throughout the world without being noticed. He is a cab driver called Jake Lockley, and a Bruce Wayne-like socialite and millionaire called Steven Grant.

Over the course of his appearance in the comics, his identity has changed, along with his backstory. In some iterations, he possesses superpowers, acting as the vessel for Moon God Khonshu. In others, he is a mere mortal.

It remains to be seen which direction the show’s writing team will take this series, though hints suggest that Moon Knight will be in some ways superpowered in the new series.