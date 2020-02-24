Sign up now to Disney+ and save £10 a year in early UK deal

With its long-awaited streaming service set to launch in the UK next month, Disney is offering UK fans the chance to save £10 on their first annual subscription to Disney+ when you pre-order by 23rd March.

Disney+ launched in America last November and will be available to stream in the UK from the 24th March.

Here’s how to save £10 a year on your first Disney+ annual subscription.

How do I get £10 off Disney+?

Disney+ is not available for streaming yet, but you can pre-order a subscription to the service now for when it launches.

With the £10 pre-order discount, UK fans will pay £49.99 for their first annual subscription equivalent to £4.17 a month, and £59.99 a year (£5.99 per month) thereafter. For those who join after that period there will also be a seven-day free trial available.

Get £10 off your Disney+ subscription.

What can I watch on Disney+ when it launches?

The Walt Disney Company produces between eight and 10 high budget films a year but will be throwing everything across film and TV at its new streaming service, including those from its subsidiaries:

Star Wars

Pixar

Fox

National Geographic

Marvel

Over 7500 TV shows will be available on Disney+. Live action Star-Wars series The Mandalorian and National Geographic Studios-produced series The World According to Jeff Goldblum are set to lead the way of 25 Disney Originals.

A live action remake of Disney’s 1955 animated classic, Lady and the Tramp has also been announced, plus Mary Poppins, Alice in Wonderland and Malcolm in the Middle will be available from day one.

If you’re reading this and it’s all sounding a bit familiar, you might already be a subscriber to Disney’s existing streaming service, DisneyLife. Don’t worry – Disney recently confirmed during a Twitter Q+A that this platform will become Disney+ and more details are set to follow.

Once launched, you will be able to watch Disney+ on the following devices, as well as your web browser:

Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices

iOS devices and Apple TV

Android phones and TVs

Roku sticks and TVs

Xbox One

S4 and Sony TVs

Just download the Disney+ App.

