Netflix Christmas 2018 new releases: the best moves and TV shows coming this December

On the lookout for something to watch this Christmas? Netflix has got you covered.

From cheesy holiday fare like The Princess Switch to Oscar material Roma and would-be blockbuster Mowgli, the streaming service has covered all the bases as we head towards the latter stages of the year.

Plus, there’s some exciting one-off Christmas specials on the way from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Nailed It! and Neo Yokio.

Check out everything that’s coming to Netflix this Christmas below.

November 2018

Friday 2nd November

The Holiday Calendar An appropriately schmaltzy Christmas romcom about a photographer who inherits an antique advent calendar that seems to be pointing her towards the love of her life

Friday 16th November

The Princess Switch Vanessa Hudgens plays dual roles in this Christmassy take on the classic rags-to-riches role reversal story

Thursday 22nd November

The Christmas Chronicles Kurt Russell stars as Santa Clause in this new Christmas flick

Friday 30th November

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding Netflix’s supremely cheesy, under-the-radar hit is back for a sequel – and a royal wedding

December 2018

7th December

Mowgli Andy Serkis’ live-action take on The Jungle Book, featuring voice talent such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett and Christian Bale

Dumplin’ Comedy film about the plus-sized daughter of a former beauty pageant queen who signs up for a teen pageant. Starring Jennifer Aniston

Neo Yokio: Christmas Special Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig’s bizarre, star-studded anime is back for a special holiday episode

Nailed it! Holiday Christmas edition of the baking show for people who are bad at baking

Friday 14th December

Roma Gravity director Alfonso Cuaron’s semi-autobiographical new film, which has been tipped for Oscar glory

Fuller House: season 4 New episodes of the classic sitcom spin-off

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale A special Christmas episode, which will be centred around the Church of Night’s solstice celebrations

Saturday 15th December

Bruce Springsteen on Broadway The Boss brings his autobiographical stage show to Netflix

Tuesday 18th December

Ellen DeGeneres stand-up special Ellen’s first stand-up special in 15 years

Friday 21st December

Bird Box Post-apocalyptic horror flick from The Night Manager director Susanne Bier

Wednesday 26th December

You Thriller series about a sociopathic New Yorker who exploits technology to win the heart of the girl he is stalking