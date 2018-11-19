Netflix Christmas 2018 new releases: the best moves and TV shows coming this December
Holiday specials for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Neo Yokio and Nailed it, Original films The Princess Switch and The Christmas Chronicles and more arrive in the coming weeks
On the lookout for something to watch this Christmas? Netflix has got you covered.
- Everything coming to Netflix UK in November 2018
- There’s a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christmas special coming in December
From cheesy holiday fare like The Princess Switch to Oscar material Roma and would-be blockbuster Mowgli, the streaming service has covered all the bases as we head towards the latter stages of the year.
Plus, there’s some exciting one-off Christmas specials on the way from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Nailed It! and Neo Yokio.
Check out everything that’s coming to Netflix this Christmas below.
November 2018
Friday 2nd November
The Holiday Calendar An appropriately schmaltzy Christmas romcom about a photographer who inherits an antique advent calendar that seems to be pointing her towards the love of her life
Friday 16th November
The Princess Switch Vanessa Hudgens plays dual roles in this Christmassy take on the classic rags-to-riches role reversal story
Thursday 22nd November
The Christmas Chronicles Kurt Russell stars as Santa Clause in this new Christmas flick
Friday 30th November
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding Netflix’s supremely cheesy, under-the-radar hit is back for a sequel – and a royal wedding
December 2018
7th December
Mowgli Andy Serkis’ live-action take on The Jungle Book, featuring voice talent such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett and Christian Bale
Dumplin’ Comedy film about the plus-sized daughter of a former beauty pageant queen who signs up for a teen pageant. Starring Jennifer Aniston
Neo Yokio: Christmas Special Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig’s bizarre, star-studded anime is back for a special holiday episode
Nailed it! Holiday Christmas edition of the baking show for people who are bad at baking
Friday 14th December
Roma Gravity director Alfonso Cuaron’s semi-autobiographical new film, which has been tipped for Oscar glory
Fuller House: season 4 New episodes of the classic sitcom spin-off
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale A special Christmas episode, which will be centred around the Church of Night’s solstice celebrations
Saturday 15th December
Bruce Springsteen on Broadway The Boss brings his autobiographical stage show to Netflix
Tuesday 18th December
Ellen DeGeneres stand-up special Ellen’s first stand-up special in 15 years
Friday 21st December
Bird Box Post-apocalyptic horror flick from The Night Manager director Susanne Bier
Wednesday 26th December
You Thriller series about a sociopathic New Yorker who exploits technology to win the heart of the girl he is stalking