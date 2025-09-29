The Eagles will aim to make the most of their European adventure regardless of the calibre of opposition. They rank among the favourites to lift the trophy.

Scottish side Aberdeen are the other Brits in the competition but a dismal start to their Premiership campaign, without scoring a goal in their opening six matches, has left them bottom of the pack with little hope of making an impression on the continent.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Conference League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Conference League TV schedule 2025/26

All UK time. Subject to change. British teams only.

Week 1

Thursday 2nd October

Dynamo Kyiv v Crystal Palace (5:45pm) TNT Sports 3 / discovery+ Premium

Aberdeen v Shakhtar Donetsk (8:00pm) TNT Sports 4 / discovery+ Premium

Week 2

Thursday 23rd October

AEK Athens v Aberdeen (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC / discovery+ Premium

Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca (8:00pm) TNT Sports TBC / discovery+ Premium

Week 3

Thursday 6th November

AEK Larnaca v Aberdeen (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC / discovery+ Premium

Crystal Palace v AZ Alkmaar (8:00pm) TNT Sports TBC / discovery+ Premium

Conference League TV rights 2025/26

TNT Sports boast live broadcasting rights for the Conference League in 2025/26.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract. You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.

