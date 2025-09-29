Conference League TV schedule 2025/26: TV fixtures and where to watch
Your complete guide to watching the Conference League in 2025/26, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
The Conference League begins with two British representatives aiming to make waves in the competition.
Premier League side Crystal Palace initially qualified for the Europa League following their FA Cup triumph in May, but were demoted to the Conference League after breaching multi-club ownership rules.
The Eagles will aim to make the most of their European adventure regardless of the calibre of opposition. They rank among the favourites to lift the trophy.
Scottish side Aberdeen are the other Brits in the competition but a dismal start to their Premiership campaign, without scoring a goal in their opening six matches, has left them bottom of the pack with little hope of making an impression on the continent.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Conference League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.
Conference League TV schedule 2025/26
All UK time. Subject to change. British teams only.
Week 1
Thursday 2nd October
- Dynamo Kyiv v Crystal Palace (5:45pm) TNT Sports 3 / discovery+ Premium
- Aberdeen v Shakhtar Donetsk (8:00pm) TNT Sports 4 / discovery+ Premium
Week 2
Thursday 23rd October
- AEK Athens v Aberdeen (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC / discovery+ Premium
- Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca (8:00pm) TNT Sports TBC / discovery+ Premium
Week 3
Thursday 6th November
- AEK Larnaca v Aberdeen (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC / discovery+ Premium
- Crystal Palace v AZ Alkmaar (8:00pm) TNT Sports TBC / discovery+ Premium
Conference League TV rights 2025/26
TNT Sports boast live broadcasting rights for the Conference League in 2025/26.
If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract. You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.
You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.
