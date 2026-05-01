Exeter City host Bradford City at St James Park on the final day of the League One 2025/26 campaign – in a game that will have an impact at both ends of the table.

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The hosts are on course to be relegated from the third tier but head into Saturday within two points of Leyton Orient, and with a goal difference advantage, meaning a win could keep them up.

That will be tough for the Grecians, given Bradford head to Devon with ambitions of their own.

The Bantams are yet to lock in a play-off spot. They need a point to do so and could still make the top six in defeat – as long Stevenage or Luton don't win.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Exeter City v Bradford City on TV and online.

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When is Exeter City v Bradford City?

Exeter City v Bradford City will take place on Saturday 2 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Exeter City v Bradford City kick-off time

Exeter City v Bradford City will kick off at 3pm.

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What TV channel is Exeter City v Bradford City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Exeter City v Bradford City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Exeter City v Bradford City on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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