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EastEnders airs emotional Phil Mitchell scenes in the wake of Nigel Bates's death in early BBC iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Thursday's episode of EastEnders, which airs at 7.30pm on BBC One or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
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Published: Thursday, 30 April 2026 at 5:04 pm
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