It's the end of an era in EastEnders - beloved Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) has passed away after a battle with dementia.

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Bradley reprised his role in December 2024, though some weeks passed before Nige' chose to divulge his illness to old friend Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden). The men struck up an unlikely bond, despite their estrangement for almost three decades, and as Nigel's condition worsened, Phil promised to stand by him.

They had a somewhat unconventional care arrangement in place at No. 55 Victoria Road, that was disturbed when wife Julie (Karen Henthorn) came to London from Scotland seeking her husband. By this point, his conditioned had worsened to a point where he was mistaking her for his first wife Debbie (Nicola Duffett).

Last Christmas, he saw visions of Debbie alongside a number of former Walford residents, and it soon became clear to Phil and Julie that they couldn't provide the level of care that he needed.

Following an emotional reunion with stepdaughter Clare (Gemma Bissix), Nigel moved into a proper facility. This left Phil guilt-ridden, believing that he'd betrayed the promise he'd made.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) made it to the care home just in time to say goodbye to Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

This week, as Nigel's dying days neared, Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) decided to do the right thing and summon his father Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) back to his homeland. He hoped that Grant could not only reconnect with Nigel, but also convince Phil to go and visit him.

Phil flatly refused, and later headed to the beach for a moment of reflection and to find a special skimming stone that matched the one that Nigel had treasured for decades. Grant had followed him there, though knew that time was running out when Julie called to ask if he wanted to say goodbye.

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An explosive argument between the brothers ensued in today's extended episode, with Phil attempting to goad Grant into punching him. He didn't want to leave the beach until he'd found the perfect, flat and round stone that matched the original that Nigel wanted.

With Grant choosing to do the right thing and leave, Phil gazed on towards the sea, glancing for a brief moment towards the floor. Rather conveniently, the exact type of rock was right in front of him.

Grant shouted out towards his brother for the final time, hoping to make a breakthrough, and Phil finally decided to follow his lead. They made their way towards the car park, but realised that Phil's car had been clamped.

Emotional scenes at the beach allowed viewers to see what Nigel was imagining. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Fortunately, Grant's vehicle was ready and waiting to go - that was, until, they faced another hitch. It was powered by electric, and ran out of charge when they were nowhere near Walford. Thinking on his feet, Grant handed a pizza delivery boy some cash and asked him to take Phil on the back of his motorbike.

A number of residents had been into the care home already to say goodbye. Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) accompanied Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and youngster Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), deciding to sing a song from her youth to ailing Nige'.

Lexi questioned how she could remember the tune, and she explained that it was something her mother used to sing to her as a child. Although it had been a long time since she'd passed, the memories only grew stronger with time.

Bradley is leaving the soap after 34 years. BBC

As Yolande left, she told Julie that she thought Nigel was holding on to say goodbye, and that he was too frightened to let go.

Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) then arrived with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), and Julie was playing coastal sound effects to drown out the noise of his lapsed breathing. She knew the time was coming, but his gasps for air were a horrible reminder of his pain.

Phil finally made his way to the care home. He placed the stone in Nigel's hand, and to both his and Julie's surprise, his fingers clasped around the item. Julie urged Phil to tell Nigel that he'd be ok, and that she feared he wasn't prepared to die without knowing that his best mate was in a good place mentally.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn) broke down in tears. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

A series of alternative realities then showed us what Nigel was imagining. In a dream-like sequence, he and Phil were sat on deckchairs reminiscing and chatting about moments from different films.

Phil finally built up the courage to tell Nigel that it was fine to 'leave', and that he was prepared to face the future without him. Nigel's final memory was of being at the beach with his father, asking to skim "one last stone" before they departed.

With Phil and Julie surrounding him, Nigel slipped away. The stone fell out of his hand, and the two burst into tears.

Will Phil really be fine in Nigel's absence?

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