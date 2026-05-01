Leeds United continue their quest for Premier League survival at Elland Road on Friday evening, when they host relegated Burnley.

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The Whites suffered FA Cup heartbreak last weekend but Daniel Farke must rally his troops for the job at hand – with survival now in reach.

A win over the Clarets in West Yorkshire would put them nine points clear of the drop zone ahead of the weekend's matches and be a major step toward confirming their top-flight status.

Burnley will be led by interim boss Mike Jackson after head coach Scott Parker left the club this week by mutual consent, with the process to find the next permanent boss under way.

The visitors' relegation to the Championship was confirmed weeks ago but they won't want to go down quietly and there may well be players looking to prove they can cut it at this level.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds United v Burnley on TV and online.

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When is Leeds United v Burnley?

Leeds United v Burnley will take place on Friday 1 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds United v Burnley kick-off time

Leeds United v Burnley will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Leeds United v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Leeds United v Burnley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Leeds United v Burnley on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

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