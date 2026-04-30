Taskmaster has provided viewers with plenty of laughs over the seasons, particularly from the comics who appear and the interesting tasks they attempt.

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Take season 20 episode 3, Thompson, for example. A task brief was laid on the table in the living room, in which the celebrities had to discover the name of the person in the lab, a separate room mere seconds down the hallway. Split into teams, they had to take it in turns to ask one question, and the person in the lab can only say yes or no.

Seems simple? It may well have been, were it not for the fact that there were two people in the lab, not one! Twins Lyndsey and Louise (who recently appeared on ITV's The Neighbourhood) would swap places each time, stumping the celebrities along the way.

A hilarious watch for audiences at home and a blast for the twins themselves, the pair told Radio Times that the best part wasn't even the task but actually seeing the Taskmaster production in action.

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"I think the best part was seeing how it worked, like the behind the scenes of it, meeting Alex Horne, that was just like unreal to see such an iconic show in the works," Louise explained. "It was just so, so fun and it was exactly how it is on telly. Everything is very much raw and organic and if something goes wrong, it goes wrong, like, it's not scripted at all."

Lyndsey echoed her sister's sentiments, noting that her favourite part was seeing the comedian's reactions, telling Radio Times: "They were just absolutely flabbergasted and it was just so, so funny. I think it was probably one of our best jobs we've done. It was just amazing to film."

Aside from being enamoured by the set, the girls had a very fun time, with Louise saying Maisie Adam was the celebrity who made her laugh the most, largely down to the moment she realised they were twins.

She added: "Sanjeev [too], he got a bit cross at one point he was like, 'Are you lying to me?'" But he was also so polite. Every time he'd come in he'd greets us every single time, even though we'd spoke to him a million times at this point. He was boss."

Taskmaster continues Thursday 30 April at 9pm on Channel 4.

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