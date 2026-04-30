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Taskmaster twins reveal “raw and organic” experience on Channel 4 series - and who their favourite comedians were
What is it like being behind the scenes on one of the biggest comedy programmes?
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Published: Thursday, 30 April 2026 at 9:00 pm
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