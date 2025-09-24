The Premier League will be represented by Aston Villa, who only scored their first top-flight goal of the season in their fifth match.

Nottingham Forest round off the British contingent after their controversial elevation to the Europa League at the expense of FA Cup winners Crystal Palace, who fell down into the Conference League as a result of multi-club ownership rule breaches.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Europa League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Europa League TV schedule 2025/26

All UK time. Subject to change.

Week 1

Wednesday 24th September 2025

FC Midtjylland v Sturm Graz (5:45pm) TNT Sports 3

PAOK FC v Maccabi Tel-Aviv (5:45pm) TNT Sports Extra

Crvena Zvezda v Celtic (8pm) TNT Sports 2

Dinamo Zagreb v Fenerbahce (8pm) TNT Sports Extra

Malmo v Ludogorets Razgrad (8pm) TNT Sports Extra

Nice v Roma (8pm) TNT Sports 3

Real Betis v Nottingham Forest (8pm) TNT Sports 1

Sporting Braga v Feyenoord (8pm) TNT Sports Extra

SC Freiburg v FC Basel (8pm) TNT Sports Extra

Thursday 25th September 2025

Go Ahead Eagles v FCSB (5:45pm) TNT Sports Extra

Lille v SK Brann (5:45pm) TNT Sports 4

Aston Villa v Bologna (8pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate

Young Boys v Panathinaikos (8pm) TNT Sports Extra

Red Bull Salzburg v FC Porto (8pm) TNT Sports Extra

FC Utrecht v Olympique Lyonnais (8pm) TNT Sports Extra

Ferencvaros v FC Viktoria Plzen (8pm) TNT Sports Extra

Rangers v Genk (8pm) TNT Sports 2

VfB Stuttgart v Celta (8pm) TNT Sports Extra

Week 2

Thursday 2nd October 2025

Roma v Lille (5:45pm) TNT Sports 4

Bologna v SC Freiburg (5:45pm) TNT Sports Extra

Celtic v Sporting Braga (5:45pm) TNT Sports 2

FC Viktoria Plzen v Malmo (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Fenerbahce v Nice (5:45pm) TNT Sports Extra

FCSB v Young Boys (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Panathinaikos v Go Ahead Eagles (5:45pm) TNT Sports Extra

Ludogorets Razgrad v Real Betis (5:45pm) TNT Sports Extra

SK Brann v FC Utrecht (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

FC Basel v VfB Stuttgart (8pm) TNT Sports Extra

FC Porto v Crvena Zvezda (8pm) TNT Sports Extra

Feyenoord v Aston Villa (8pm) TNT Sports 3

Genk v Ferencvaros (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Dinamo Zagreb (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Nottingham Forest v FC Midtjylland (8pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate

Olympique Lyonnais v Red Bull Salzburg (8pm) TNT Sports Extra

Celta v PAOK FC (8pm) TNT Sports Extra

Sturm Graz v Rangers (8pm) TNT Sports 2

Week 3

Thursday 23rd October 2025

Red Bull Salzburg v Ferencvaros (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Fenerbahce v VfB Stuttgart (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Feyenoord v Panathinaikos (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

FCSB v Bologna (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Go Ahead Eagles v Aston Villa (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Genk v Real Betis (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Olympique Lyonnais v FC Basel (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Sporting Braga v Crvena Zvezda (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

SK Brann v Rangers (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Celta v Nice (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Freiburg v Utrecht (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Roma v FC Viktoria Plzen (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Young Boys v Ludogorets Razgrad (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Celtic v Sturm Graz (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Lille v PAOK FC (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Maccabi Tel-Aviv v FC Midtjylland (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Malmo v Dinamo Zagreb (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Nottingham Forest v FC Porto (8pm) TNT Sports TBC

Europa League TV rights 2025/26

TNT Sports boast live broadcasting rights for the Europa League in 2025/26.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract. You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.

