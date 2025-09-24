Europa League TV schedule 2025/26: TV fixtures and where to watch
Your complete guide to watching the Europa League in 2025/26, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
The Europa League kicks off with a host of top teams competing for glory in the second tier of European football.
Glaswegian rivals Celtic and Rangers are handed a chance to redeem themselves following dismal exits from the Champions League earlier this season.
The Premier League will be represented by Aston Villa, who only scored their first top-flight goal of the season in their fifth match.
Nottingham Forest round off the British contingent after their controversial elevation to the Europa League at the expense of FA Cup winners Crystal Palace, who fell down into the Conference League as a result of multi-club ownership rule breaches.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Europa League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.
Europa League TV schedule 2025/26
All UK time. Subject to change.
Week 1
Wednesday 24th September 2025
- FC Midtjylland v Sturm Graz (5:45pm) TNT Sports 3
- PAOK FC v Maccabi Tel-Aviv (5:45pm) TNT Sports Extra
- Crvena Zvezda v Celtic (8pm) TNT Sports 2
- Dinamo Zagreb v Fenerbahce (8pm) TNT Sports Extra
- Malmo v Ludogorets Razgrad (8pm) TNT Sports Extra
- Nice v Roma (8pm) TNT Sports 3
- Real Betis v Nottingham Forest (8pm) TNT Sports 1
- Sporting Braga v Feyenoord (8pm) TNT Sports Extra
- SC Freiburg v FC Basel (8pm) TNT Sports Extra
Thursday 25th September 2025
- Go Ahead Eagles v FCSB (5:45pm) TNT Sports Extra
- Lille v SK Brann (5:45pm) TNT Sports 4
- Aston Villa v Bologna (8pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate
- Young Boys v Panathinaikos (8pm) TNT Sports Extra
- Red Bull Salzburg v FC Porto (8pm) TNT Sports Extra
- FC Utrecht v Olympique Lyonnais (8pm) TNT Sports Extra
- Ferencvaros v FC Viktoria Plzen (8pm) TNT Sports Extra
- Rangers v Genk (8pm) TNT Sports 2
- VfB Stuttgart v Celta (8pm) TNT Sports Extra
Week 2
Thursday 2nd October 2025
- Roma v Lille (5:45pm) TNT Sports 4
- Bologna v SC Freiburg (5:45pm) TNT Sports Extra
- Celtic v Sporting Braga (5:45pm) TNT Sports 2
- FC Viktoria Plzen v Malmo (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Fenerbahce v Nice (5:45pm) TNT Sports Extra
- FCSB v Young Boys (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Panathinaikos v Go Ahead Eagles (5:45pm) TNT Sports Extra
- Ludogorets Razgrad v Real Betis (5:45pm) TNT Sports Extra
- SK Brann v FC Utrecht (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
- FC Basel v VfB Stuttgart (8pm) TNT Sports Extra
- FC Porto v Crvena Zvezda (8pm) TNT Sports Extra
- Feyenoord v Aston Villa (8pm) TNT Sports 3
- Genk v Ferencvaros (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Dinamo Zagreb (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Nottingham Forest v FC Midtjylland (8pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate
- Olympique Lyonnais v Red Bull Salzburg (8pm) TNT Sports Extra
- Celta v PAOK FC (8pm) TNT Sports Extra
- Sturm Graz v Rangers (8pm) TNT Sports 2
Week 3
Thursday 23rd October 2025
- Red Bull Salzburg v Ferencvaros (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Fenerbahce v VfB Stuttgart (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Feyenoord v Panathinaikos (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
- FCSB v Bologna (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Go Ahead Eagles v Aston Villa (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Genk v Real Betis (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Olympique Lyonnais v FC Basel (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Sporting Braga v Crvena Zvezda (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
- SK Brann v Rangers (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Celta v Nice (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Freiburg v Utrecht (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Roma v FC Viktoria Plzen (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Young Boys v Ludogorets Razgrad (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Celtic v Sturm Graz (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Lille v PAOK FC (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Maccabi Tel-Aviv v FC Midtjylland (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Malmo v Dinamo Zagreb (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Nottingham Forest v FC Porto (8pm) TNT Sports TBC
Europa League TV rights 2025/26
TNT Sports boast live broadcasting rights for the Europa League in 2025/26.
If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract. You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.
You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.
