Channel 4 has commissioned a "landmark" documentary series examining the Jeffrey Epstein case, presented by award-winning journalist Emily Maitlis.

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This series comes seven years after Maitlis's interview with the then Prince Andrew about his links to Epstein.

Channel 4 has announced the series will deliver "unprecedented access, explosive testimony and forensic analysis of the documents, networks and powerful individuals connected to Epstein’s decades-long criminal operation".

Featuring first-hand testimony from survivors at the heart of the story, the series will focus on how Epstein managed to get away with his actions for so long.

"I’ve spent my career covering stories that those in power would rather we didn’t," said Maitlis. "The Epstein case is that story writ large — a web of wealth, influence and impunity that destroyed lives and was shielded by institutions we are supposed to trust. The survivors have waited long enough. I am determined that this series will provide answers, not just raise more questions."

Jeffrey Epstein. Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

In 2019, Epstein died in his prison cell while awaiting trial for federal charges of sex trafficking minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

He had previously served jail time for procuring an underage girl for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.

Louisa Compton, head of news and current affairs, specialist factual and sport, Channel 4 commented: "The Jeffrey Epstein story is an exposure of how power protects itself, how wealth distorts justice, and how abuse can be hidden in plain sight for decades. This series will confront the uncomfortable truth at the heart of the case: what it reveals about the world we live in, and who it is designed to serve. Emily Maitlis, whose interview with the former Prince Andrew became one of the defining moments in the public reckoning with the Epstein case, is the perfect person to lead this investigation."

Daniel Pearl, executive producer and creative director, Lion Television added: "We are excited to be working with the absolutely amazing Emily Maitlis and Channel 4 on this landmark series, with Emily at the helm, audiences can expect rigorous, fearless journalism — the Epstein story, finally told in full."

This isn't the first documentary to take a look at Epstein's crimes, with Netflix examining the financier in Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, which saw many of his victims share their stories publicly for the first time.

The Epstein Files w/t will air on Channel 4.

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