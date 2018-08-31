Meet the cast of Amazon’s Jack Ryan

Amazon’s Jack Ryan marks John Krasinski’s return to TV for the first time since The Office – he played loveable funnyman Jim Halpert, the US equivalent of Martin Freeman’s Tim – in 2013.

The spy drama, which spins a new yarn around Tom Clancy’s iconic character, sees Ryan thrust into the field from his day job as a CIA analyst, as the organisation comes up against a new terrorist threat.

Find out everything you need to know about the cast of Jack Ryan below.

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan

Who is Jack Ryan?

The titular hero. A war veteran and former banker, Ryan takes up a desk-based position in the CIA, only to be thrust into the field after he uncovers a new terrorist plot.

Where have I seen John Krasinski before?

John Krasinski is best known for his role as Jim in The US version The Office, and he recently directed and starred in the smash hit horror film A Quiet Place. He also featured in Kathryn Bigalow’s Detroit, The Muppets, It’s Complicated and Away We Go. He is married to and has two daughters with British actress Emily Blunt.

Wendell Pierce as James Greer

Who is James Greer?

Ryan’s rogue new boss at the CIA, who was demoted from his previous job.

Where have I seen Wendell Pierce before?

Pierce played Detective William “Bunk” Moreland on The Wire, Robert Zane in Suits, Detective Lee Tucker in Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and Notorious BIG and Ronald Keith in Ray Donovan. He has also featured in Horrible Bosses and Selma.

Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller

Who is Cathy Mueller?

The daughter of Ryan’s former boss on Wall Street.

Where have I seen Abbie Cornish before?

The Australian actress appeared in the Martin McDonagh’s Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Candy, Bright Star, Madonna’s W.E, Limitless, Sucker Punch and Seven Psychopaths (also directed by McDonagh).

Ali Suliman as Mousa Bin Suleiman

Who is Mousa Bin Suleiman?

A Syrian terrorist leader, whose family was killed in an air attack by the French army in the 1980s.

Where have I seen Ali Suliman before?

Ali Suliman is best known for roles in The Kingdom, Body of Lies, Lone Survivor and Amazon’s limited series The Looming Tower.

Dina Shihabi as Hanin Suleiman

Who is Hanin Suleiman?

Moussa Bin’s wife, who strives to escape her husband’s clutches when she realises his villainous intentions.

Where have I seen Dinn Shihabi before?

Dina Shihabi has appeared in US drama Madam Secretary and BKPI. She has been praised by Jack Ryan co-star John Krasinski as “incredibly talented and so good in this role”.

Timothy Hutton as Singer

Who is Singer?

The head of Ryan’s department in the CIA.

Where have I seen Timothy Hutton before?

Hutton is best known for roles in Ordinary People, The Good Shepherd and All The Money in the World.

Haaz Sleiman as Ali Suleiman

Who is Ali Suleiman?

Moussa Bin’s brother and partner in crime (literally).

Where have I seen Haaz Sleiman before?

He has appeared in 24, The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, ER, Nurse Jackie and CSI: Miami.

Jack Ryan series one is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from 31st August