When is The Eternals released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? What’s it about?

True, the Infinity Saga may have ended with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, but plenty more MCU movies are set to blast onto screens. The most intriguing of which? Arguably, The Eternals.

A key movie in Marvel’s Phase Four movie slate, the blockbuster will follow a new outer-space superhero team. And they’re one even more powerful than the Guardians of the Galaxy: an immortal alien race who have lived on Earth for over 7000 years, the Eternals will reunite to protect humanity from a band of evil superbeings, The Deviants.

Just in case that premise hasn’t piqued your interest, the film’s cast will. It’s set to star Game of Thrones alumni Richard Madden and Kit Harington, Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead) and Angelina Jolie (Maleficent).

But when will The Eternals emerge onto the big screen? And how exactly does the film fit into current MCU movie order? You can find all your biggest questions answered below.

The Eternals release date

The Eternals will be released in cinemas on 12th February 2021.

The film was previously scheduled to hit the big screen on 6th November 2020, but it was moved back due to the coronavirus crisis. This follows the delay of Black Widow, another movie in Marvel’s Phase Four schedule.

It’s not yet clear if The Eternals could be delayed again. Other superhero films, such as Wonder Woman 1984, have been continuously forced to postpone their release due COVID-caused cinema closures.

Shooting on The Eternals finished in February 2020, with star Gemma Chan confirming the news on Twitter.

The Eternals cast

Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie will star alongside The Big Sick’s already-attached Kumail Nanjiani, with Jolie playing the ultra-powerful character of Thena and Nanjiani playing master swordsman Kingo Sunen.

Jolie’s physical training tackled “everything from swords to ballet,” she told People.

“She’s a warrior,” Jolie said “I’m going to have to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve.”

Game of Thrones’ and Bodyguard’s Richard Madden has also been confirmed for a role, playing a character called Ikaris known for his numerous abilities (including strength, flight, a healing factor, psychic powers, durability and cosmic energy manipulation).

In exciting news for Game of Thrones fans, Madden’s old co-star and on-screen sibling Kit Harington will also feature in The Eternals as superhero Black Knight, real name Dane Whitman.

“It’s brilliant,” Madden told EW. “It’s been about 10 years since we’ve worked together, I think. So we’ve moved on a bit onto different things, so I’m really excited to get back on set.”

Other confirmed castings include:

Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, the MCU’s first deaf superhero

Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos

Salma Hayek as Ajak, leader of the Eternals

Lia McHugh as Sprite, an ancient Eternal in the body of a child

Don Lee as Gilgamesh, the Forgotten One

Barry Keoghan as Druig

Captain Marvel‘s Gemma Chan will also be appearing in The Eternals, though *not* in her earlier role of Minn-Erva – in a rare case of the MCU doubling up, Chan will play an entirely different character, Sersi.

Featuring in the rumoured-but-unconfirmed space is Hollywood legend Keanu Reeves, currently enjoying a career renaissance thanks to the fan-favourite John Wick movies and possibly now in the frame for another main role in the Eternals – though given that he wasn’t included in the SDCC or D23 line-up, it could be more likely that Marvel have him in mind for another upcoming movie.

Perhaps, given the relatively unknown subject manner Marvel are plumping for some well-known names and faces – but whatever the reason, this is looking like a particularly starry group of superheroes. And speaking to GQ Britain, Richard Madden teased that “there’s some more actors yet to be announced” for The Eternals “which is gonna be crazy.”

In a positive push for inclusivity, MCU creative caretaker Kevin Feige has also confirmed that Phastos will be gay.

“He’s married, he’s got a family, and that is just part of who he is,” Feige told Good Morning America.

Is there a trailer for The Eternals?

No, Marvel is yet to release footage from the movie.

But it’s not all bad news: here’s a first glimpse at the movies’ Celestials (the alien beings who created the Eternals) though, as put together by Marvel Studios’ senior visual development concept artist Rodney Fuentebella:

What’s The Eternals about?

In the comics, the Jack Kirby-created Eternals are a race of vastly powerful aliens with incredible abilities (including atomic manipulation, super-speed, super-strength and so on), which they’ve primarily used in an endless battle against their foes the Deviants.

Essentially, the Eternals are an entire society of super-powered, near-immortal beings who have occasionally come into contact with more mainstream Marvel heroes, leaving quite a lot of scope for where a film storyline could go.

On Wednesday 15th January 2020, Marvel released more The Eternals synopsis details to Fandom, confirming the Deviants as the villains. It also looks like the Eternals might have felt the snap of Thanos’s fingers just as badly as Earth, with exploring the MCU post-Avengers: Endgame listed as one of the film’s main themes:

New #Eternals synopsis details • Have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years • Explores the MCU post-Avengers: Endgame • Will battle The Deviants after an 'unexpected tragedy' (via @MarvelStudios) pic.twitter.com/z7vES6FbSJ — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 15, 2020

The Eternals is set to feature the MCU’s first LGBT+ kiss

In February 2020, it was confirmed that The Eternals would feature the MCU’S first-ever LGBT+ kiss. In a heartfelt interview with NewNowNext, actor Haaz Sleiman confirmed his character would be married to Eternals member Phastos (played by Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry) and that they would have a child.

“It’s a beautiful, very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set. For me, it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be,” he said.

The MCU’s first openly gay character appeared in Avengers: Endgame, portrayed by co-director Joe Russo in a cameo appearance.

Will The Eternals cross over with Guardians of the Galaxy?

Quite possibly. As the Guardians were Marvel’s first spacefaring franchise it at least seems likely that some of the alien races and planets introduced in those movies could cross over into The Eternals, with Marvel’s world-building (or should that be universe-building?) in full effect.

And who knows? We could even see a few of the Guardians of the Galaxy characters, or the newly-spacebound Thor, turn up in the movie in guest roles to help introduce the audience to these new figures.

After all, given that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been so delayed they might want to find SOME way to keep the characters in the MCU in the meantime.

