The film, which is based on the comic book series of the same name, is centred around a group of near-immortal superheroes known as Eternals, who face off against villains known as Deviants.

Jolie has chosen the project after having been originally lined up to direct the recently released Captain Marvel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It is as yet unclear who she would play, but reports suggest that "one aspect to the story involves the love story between Ikaris, a man fuelled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans". Sounds... Marvel-y.

Jolie is due to star as the titular character in the sequel to Disney hit Maleficent, and Come Away, a prequel mash-up to Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland, both of which are a far cry from her heartbreaking last directorial effort, Netflix's First They Killed My Father.

Zhao is best known for 2017's The Rider – a contemporary western drama which won a slew of awards and nominations in the wake of its release.