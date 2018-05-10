Here's everything you need to know about the first season of Atlanta.

When is Atlanta on TV?

Atlanta begins in the UK on Sunday 13th May at 10pm on BBC2.

What's the show about?

In the gritty, surrealist satire, Glover trades in his hip hop persona Childish Gambino to play a wannabe music manager. He stars as Earnest “Earn” Marks, a Princeton dropout who returns home to Atlanta to find his cousin, Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (played by Brian Tyree Henry), seems set for hip hop superstardom. Lakeith Stanfield co-stars as Darius, Alfred’s right-hand man.

The series, which originally launched in the US in September 2016, has already won two Golden Globes and two Emmy Awards. A second season also recently aired in the States.