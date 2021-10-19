The Radio Times logo
Marvel’s Eternals is called “ambitious” and “amazing” in first reactions

The early reviews for Marvel's Eternals are finally in, with critics praising the Chloé Zhao blockbuster.

Early reviews for Marvel’s Eternals are finally in ahead of its early November release date, with critics hailing the upcoming film as a “masterpiece” that’s “visually different” from the franchise’s other blockbusters.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals introduces a group of immortal aliens, played by Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and other stars, tasked with protecting humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

The film’s world premiere took place yesterday and critics immediately took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the superhero flick, with Nerdist’s Dan Casey describing Eternals as “Marvel’s most ambitious film”.

“Epic in scope, lavishly shot, and totally unapologetic about how much lore it dumps on you,” he wrote. “Terrific cast, great direction and delightfully comic book-y. Def[initely] not for everyone, but these are Jack Kirby’s space gods done right.”

Other reviewers commented on the film’s wide scope, with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis saying it was “visually different (and more intimate)” than any of the franchise’s other films

“It has laughs, great surprises, and heart to go with the gigantic, crowded story it unpacks. Chloé Zhao has a really unique visual stamp.”

Some critics declared Eternals to be a “masterpiece”, with Rotten Tomatoes’ Tessa Smith saying: “Your mind with be BLOWN! Those end credits are GAME CHANGERS!” while Screen Rant’s Ash Crossan said that she loved the film, describing it as “ambitious, expansive, fashionable, surprisingly funny!”

Aside from its scale and direction, Eternals was also praised for its inclusion of openly LGBTQ superhero Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, as well as the performances of Angelina Jolie (Thena) and Gemma Chan (Sersi), who Buzzfeed’s Nora Dominick described as “powerhouses” before adding that she would have liked to see more of them.

The film also stars Lia McHugh (Sprite), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Barry Keoghan (Druig), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Harish Patel (Karun) and Kit Harington (Dane Whitman), and is based on Jack Kirby’s comics of the same name.

