Eternals trailer teases epic battle with Deviants

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for its upcoming film Eternals, which will be released in cinemas this November.

Advertisement

The film is directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) and if the trailer is anything to go by, it looks like it will boast some pretty spectacular visuals.

Eternals is centred on the titular alien race, members of whom have been secretly living on Earth for millennia, as they are forced to set aside their non-interventionist stance in order to save humanity from a new threat.

The trailer confirms that the events of the film will take place five years after The Blip, with the first scene showing Salma Hayek’s Ajak telling Richard Madden’s Ikaris about it.

“Five years ago, Thanos erased half of the population of the universe,” Ajak says. “But the people of this planet brought everyone back with the snap of a finger.”

She goes on, “The sudden return of the population provided the necessary energy for the emergence to begin.”

At this point, Ikaris asks her “How long do we have?” to which she responds, “Seven days.”

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

During the remainder of the trailer, we are introduced to several more of the Eternals, including Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead) as Makkari, Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) as Kingo, Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) as Druig, Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) as Phastos, Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians) as Sersi and Angelina Jolie as Thena

We also get a look at the film’s main non-Eternal character Dane Whitman, played by Kit Harington, as he questions why the heroes have been missing in action prior to now.

“Why didn’t you guys help fight Thanos? Or any other war? Or all the terrible things throughout history?” he asks.

Sersi replies, “We were instructed not to interfere in any human conflicts unless Deviants were involved.”

The Deviants are a race of humanoids who are the Eternals’ sworn enemy – and are essentially modified humans with unstable genetics that give them different forms and abilities.

Fans were previously treated to an Eternals teaser trailer in May 2021, but most of the footage seen in the latest trailer is brand new.

Eternals will be the third MCU film to be released in 2021, following Black Widow and the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which arrives in early September.

Marvel’s Eternals hits cinemas on 5th November 2021. You can watch most of the MCU movies now on Disney Plus – sign up now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Advertisement

Check out our guides to the best Marvel movies order and the best movies on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.