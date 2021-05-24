First look at Kit Harington’s Eternals character in new teaser trailer

Upcoming Marvel movie Eternals looks pretty different to anything we’ve seen in the MCU before, with Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao creating what (at least so far) appears to be a unique, stylish superhero movie.

Though of course, we’re assuming that based on very little information, as next to no story details or footage of the film are really out there – at least, until now. Because today, several months after Eternals was originally supposed to be released (in autumn 2020) Marvel have released a first-look teaser trailer for the new movie, giving us our first look at several key characters (most notably Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman) and the story.

Apparently showing the moment the almost immortal, superpowered Eternals came to Earth to live beside humanity in secret, the trailer also introduces us to the various key cast members – Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Barry Keoghan, Kumail Nanjiani and Brian Tyree Henry, among others – who decide to interfere with humanity for the first time in centuries when a mysterious threat arises.

Considering they didn’t stir themselves for the Chitauri invasion, Ultron’s long weekend of destruction or even when, you know, Thanos killed half of everyone in the universe we have to imagine that this particular threat is pretty notable – though not so deadly that they can’t also fit in a karaoke sesh and a Bollywood-inspired dance number, based on other footage in the teaser.

Overall, this first real look at Eternals (beyond very brief shots seen in an overall Marvel trailer a few weeks ago) teases a project with a really distinct take on the original (somewhat obscure in this case) comic-book material.

Here’s hoping there are no more delays, and that we don’t have to wait quite as long for this film to release as the Eternals themselves seem to have been holding back.

Eternals comes to cinemas in November 2021.