Every Disney film being released in 2020

This year is shaping up to be one of Disney’s biggest, with the global launch of Disney+ just around the corner and a slate of hotly-anticipated films hitting the big screen.

We’ve compiled a comprehensive list with every Disney film due to be released in 2020, including those by the conglomerate’s ever-growing subsidiaries. These are just some of the production companies that Disney owns, in case you’re wondering what some of these films are doing here: Pixar, Marvel, 21st Century Fox, Touchstone Pictures and its own subsidiaries such as Searchlight Pictures.

From epic live-action reboots of animated classics to the latest from the MCU, here’s every movie you can expect from the mouse this year.

Release date: Out now

Cast: Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant, Rebel Wilson, Alfie Allen and Roman Griffin Davis

Rating: 12A

One from the aforementioned subsidiaries, this audacious satire earned Waititi an Oscar. It sees the New Zealander play Adolf Hitler, as imagined by eager Hitler Youth JoJo (Griffin Davis).

The dark comedy is based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens, and also features Johansson and Rockwell in top form. Here’s a trailer.

A Hidden Life

Release date: Out now

Cast: August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Matthias Schoenaerts, Bruno Ganz, Michael Nyqvist and Maria Simon

Rating: PG-13

Another World War II flick, this time from visionary filmmaker Terrence Malick and featuring an impressive international cast.

A Hidden Life is a somewhat more accessible offering than Malick’s previous film, The Tree of Life, and has an almost painfully cinematic trailer. It follows a peasant farmer (played by Diehl) who refuses to fight for the Nazis despite the threat of execution.

Underwater

Release date: Out now

Cast: Kirsten Stewart, Vincent Cassel, TJ Miller, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr and Mamoudou Athie

Rating: PG-13

The Twilight star plays a mechanical engineer whose underwater drilling station gets hit by an earthquake.

From Stewart’s Ripley-like buzz cut to the mysterious and deadly creature she and her crew encounter in the crumbling station, the Alien vibes are strong in this sci-fi horror.

The Call of the Wild

Release date: Out now

Cast: Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy and Cara Gee

Rating: PG

Ford stars in this adaptation of the literary classic by Jack London, which follows the goodest of good boys, Buck, as he embarks on an epic journey across the unforgiving Yukon in the 1890s.

The big-hearted dog, rendered completely in CGI, will form a special bond with Ford’s lovable curmudgeon, encountering many an adventure along the way.

Downhill

Release date: Out now

Cast: Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Miranda Otto, Zach Woods, Zoe Chao and Kristofer Hivju

Rating: R-rated

Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus play Pete and Billie Staunton in this remake of Swedish black comedy Force Majeure, which sees them go on a skiing holiday to the Alps with their two young children.

As you can see by the trailer, things don’t go as planned when an avalanche sweeps in and Billie reaches for the kids… while Pete grabs his phone.

Release date: 6th March

Cast: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lena Waithe and Ali Wong

Rating: PG

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Holland) and Starlord (Pratt) have had few meaningful interactions in the MCU’s many cross-over ventures, but they look set to melteth hearts as Onward’s central teenage elf brothers.

The pair will infuse some magic into their suburban fantasy world by trying to bring their dad back from the dead for a day. Here’s a full list of the star-studded voice cast.

Disney, trailer, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2ZDDU34gYw

Release date: 24th March

Cast: Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Sam Elliott, Janelle Monáe, Ashley Jensen, Benedict Wong and Clancy Brown

Rating: PG

The remake of this 1955 favourite has been available across the pond since November 2019 via streaming service Disney+. It has now been confirmed that Lady and the Tramp will be available when Disney+ lands on the UK on 24th March.

If the trailer is anything to go by, the animated version of the canine classic promises to be just as charming as the original, with the cast including the likes of Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux and Janelle Monáe. Yes, that iconic spaghetti moment is also featured.

Release date: 27th March

Cast: Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Gong Li, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jason Scott Lee, Ron Yuan, Chum Ehelepola, Yoson An and Xana Tang

Rating: PG-13

Fans may have had reservations about Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan when it was revealed neither dragon Mushu nor the animation’s songs would feature, but the explosive trailer proved it doesn’t need them.

Directed by Niki Caro (Whale Rider), Mulan sees the fearless titular heroine (Liu Yifei) take her father’s place in the Imperial Army.

You can watch the original 1998 Mulan on Now TV with the Sky Cinema Pass (until June 2020) or buy the DVD (including the sequel) on Amazon.

Release date: 8th April

Cast: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga and Alice Braga

Rating: PG-13

The Marvel/Fox collaboration’s road to release has been a rocky one, but star Maisie Williams, who plays Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, has said the film’s bad rap is undeserved.

The trailer certainly looks promising, showing how Rahne, Sam Guthrie/Cannonball (Heaton), Illyana Rasputin/Magik (Taylor-Joy), Danielle Moonstar/Mirage (Hunt) and Roberto da Costa/Sunspot (Zaga) realise the creepy facility they are being kept in isn’t what it seems.

Antlers

Release date: 17th April

Cast: Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T Thomas, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane and Amy Madigan

Rating: R-rated

Produced by dark fairytale master Guillermo del Toro, Antlers looks like a suitably creepy take on indigenous myths, at least judging by the trailer.

Russell (The Americans) plays a teacher in small-town Oregon, where one of her neglected young students appears to have formed a bond with a mysterious deadly creature. Breaking Bad’s Plemons plays Russell’s brother and the town’s sheriff.

Release date: 1st May

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, O.T. Fagbenle, William Hurt and Ray Winstone

Rating: PG-13

Marvel‘s deadliest super-spy is kicking off the MCU’s Phase 4 with an epic-looking prequel. Black Widow met an unfortunate end in Avengers: Endgame, but her first stand-alone film will give fans an insight into her dark past and her first family.

Johansson is joined by a stellar cast that includes fellow Oscar-nominee Pugh and Weisz (The Favourite) also as Black Widows, as well as Stranger Things‘s Harbour as a goofy Red Guardian – Russia’s answer to Captain America.

Watch the Marvel movies with a 7-day free trial on Now TV.

The Woman in the Window

Release date: 15th May

Cast: Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Anthony Mackie, Brian Tyree Henry and Wyatt Russell

Rating: R-rated

It’s a tale as old as time – a convalescent is relegated to view the world from their window witnesses a crime across the street, but nobody believes them.

Director Joe Wright’s star-studded spin on the technicolor Rear Window (which is also an adaptation), is adapted from A. J. Finn’s novel of the same name and stars. Here’s the trailer.

Release date: 29th May

Cast: Judi Dench, Colin Farrell, Josh Gad, Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Nonso Anozie and Hong Chau

Rating: 12A

Based on the beloved novel series by Eoin Colfer, Artemis Fowl is set to finally hit the silver screen after almost two decades in production – provided its release date isn’t pushed back again, that is.

The spellbinding fantasy follows 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl (Shaw) as he looks for his missing father. Aided by his loyal protector Butler (Anozie), Fowl’s quest leads him to uncover a magical underground civilisation, and puts him in the path of the all-powerful fairies. A new trailer dropped in March 2020.

Release date: 19th June

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs

Rating: NR (not rated yet) Better keep the tissues close for what looks like another Pixar hard-hitter. Foxx voices middle school band teacher and jazz enthusiast Joe Gardner. Just as he gets the opportunity of a lifetime, one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and everything that “makes you… you” before they go to Earth. It’s here where Joe meets sarky soul 22 (Fey), who doesn’t really get the whole human experience thing – a stance which Joe is determined to change. Free Guy Release date: 3rd July

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi, Lil Rel Howery and Utkarsh Ambudkar

Rating: NR Reynolds stars in this fast-paced, surreal action comedy as a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game. Once the realisation hits, he decides to become the hero of his own story. He is joined by an ensemble cast of fan favourites including the formidable Villanelle in Killing Eve (Comer), Steve Harrington in Stranger Things (Keery) and Thor: Ragnarok and JoJo Rabbit director Waititi. The trailer is as wild as the premise. The French Dispatch Release date: 24th July

Cast: Bill Murray, Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Kate Winslet, Anjelica Huston and many, many more

Rating: R-rated This “love letter to journalists” features all the hallmarks of a Wes Anderson film, including an aesthetic dripping in pastels and a gargantuan ensemble cast to beat all gargantuan ensemble casts (see above). The film is set in 20th-century France and centres around fictional newspaper the French Dispatch (inspired by the New Yorker), and the stories it tells, from the quirky to the revolutionary. Here’s the trailer. Jungle Cruise Release date: 24th July

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Édgar Ramírez and Paul Giamatti

Rating: 12A Johnson and Blunt are the team-up you never knew you needed. Action adventure Jungle Cruise is inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, and has a very The Mummy by way of Rudyard Kipling vibe. Set in the early twentieth century, the film sees Johnson play a charismatic Amazon riverboat captain who is enlisted by explorer Lily Houghton (Blunt) to go on a dangerous expedition in search of the healing Tree of Life. The One and Only Ivan Release date: 7th August

Cast: Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Bryan Cranston, Helen Mirren and Brooklynn Prince

Rating: NR (not rated yet) Adapted from KA Applegate’s award-winning novel of the same name, The One and Only Ivan tells the heart-warming story of a gorilla named Ivan (Rockwell) who lives in a suburban shopping mall along with Stella the elephant (Jolie) and Bob the dog (DeVito). Ivan has little memories of the jungle, but his life and outlook change when baby elephant Ruby (Prince) comes along. The King’s Man

Release date: 18th September

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Gemma Arterton, Dijimon Hounsou, Stanley Tucci, Daniel Brühl, Charles Dance, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

A prequel to Matthew Vaughn’s spy comedy Kingsman: The Secret service, The King’s Man is set during World War I and tells the origin story of the very first independent intelligence agency.

Colin Firth’s suave secret agent and Taron Egerton’s rogue newbie are replaced by an equally suave Fiennes and newbie Dickinson. They are joined by Arterton and Hounsou to take down a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds, including a Rasputin-looking character you can spot in the trailer (which still features the original release date of February 2020).

20th Century Fox

Release date: 9th October

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Tom Bateman, Sophie Okonedo, Armie Hammer, Ai Fazal and Annette Bening

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

Branagh reprises the role of Agatha Christie’s legendary detective Poirot for his Murder on the Orient Express sequel. Much like Branagh’s first murder mystery, Death on the Nile also features an impressive ensemble cast, counting two superheroes (Wonder Woman Gadot and Black Panther’s sister Wright), two national treasures (French and Saunders) and a Sex Education star (Emma Mackey) amongst its ranks.

Plus, Bateman returns as Poirot’s friend and impromptu aid Bouc for the murderous cruise journey aboard an Egyptian river steamer.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Release date: 23rd October

Cast: Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Richard E. Grant, Lauren Patel and Sharon Horgan

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

The hit musical based on a true story about a young boy who dreams of becoming a drag queen is getting the silver screen treatment. Harwood stars as 16-year-old aspiring drag queen Jamie Campbell.

Happy Valley’s Lancashire stars as his supportive mum Margaret while Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) plays drag queen Loco Chanel. Catastrophe’s Horgan will also appear as jaded teacher Miss Hedge.

Release date: 6th November

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Ma Dong-Seok, Lauren Ridloff and Barry Keoghan

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

Marvel’s much-anticipated cosmic epic will be hitting theatres this winter. The film will introduce a brand new team of superheroes to the MCU, as the titular Eternals are an ancient alien race who have been secretly living on Earth for millennia.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy will force them out of the shadows to fight the evil Deviants. There’s much to look forward to on this one, including the first openly gay MCU superhero (Henry) and the first deaf superhero (Ridloff).

Raya and the Last Dragon

Release date: 27th November

Cast: Cassie Steele and Awkwafina

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

If the first-look pic is anything to go by, this looks set to be an extraordinary animation. It tells the epic tale of a fearless warrior, the titular Raya (voiced by Steele), who teams up with a crew of misfits to find the last dragon in fantasy kingdom Kumandra.

Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8 star Awkwafina voices water dragon Sisu, who is the last of her kind and a few tricks up her not-so-metaphorical sleeve.

Release date: 18th December

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, David Alvarez, Rita Moreno, Corey Stoll, Ana Isabelle and Maddie Ziegler

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the Romeo-and-Juliet-inspired Broadway musical is set to hit theatres just before Christmas.

The West Side Story reboot will star Elgort (Baby Driver, The Fault in Our Stars) as street gang the Jets member Tony, and newcomer Zegler as Maria, whose brother Bernardo (Alvarez) is the leader of rival gang the Sharks. Moreno (One Day at a Time), who played Anita in the 1961 film, will also be appearing as Valentina.

Watch or buy the original West Side Story on Amazon.

Deep Water

Release date: TBC

Cast: Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck, Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, Dash Mihok, Jacob Elordi and Kristen Connolly

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

This psychological thriller based on Patricia Highsmith’s famed novel will mark Adrian Lyne’s return to the director’s seat following an 18-year hiatus. Like Lyne’s previous films – Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal and Unfaithful – Deep Water will blend mystery and desire.

Affleck and de Armas star as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a seemingly perfect married couple who have fallen out of love – and who are fond of playing deadly mind games.

Next Goal Wins

Release date: TBC

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Knightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House and Kaimana

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

Prolific director Taika Waititi somehow managed to squeeze some time out of his jam-packed schedule to film this charming sports comedy.

The film tells the true story of the American Samoa football team that suffered the worst loss in World Cup history (31-0 to Australia). Following the epic loss, a maverick coach (Fassbender) takes them on to try and turn them into an elite team.

Release date: TBC

Cast: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina – Rumoured: Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Daveed Diggs

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

It’s unlikely the live-action remake of the animated classic will hit cinemas this year, but the House of Mouse could pull off a miracle yet.

Starring as the titular little mermaid will be Bailey, best known as one half of R&B duo Chloe x Halle, with McCarthy rumoured to be taking on the role of the villainous Ursula and Hauer-King confirmed as Prince Eric. Old songs like the iconic Part of Your World will feature, with new songs being written by Hamilton’s Lin Manuel Miranda and original composer Alan Menken.

The Sword in the Stone

Release date: TBC

Cast: TBC

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

The 1963 animation is also getting the live-action treatment, though it remains unclear when King Arthur, Merlin and co will appear on the small screen. Like Lady and the Tramp, the Arthurian adaptation is set to premier on Dinsey+, so we could theoretically see it on the streaming service by the end of the year.

The cartoon, which is based on TH White’s novel, served as King Arthur’s origin story, showing how Merlin took him under his wing as a young orphan before he became King.

IN DEVELOPMENT

The following films have yet to be confirmed by Disney and thus will likely not be seen on the silver screen this year. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited about them.

