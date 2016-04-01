Snow White and Rose Red, the original Brothers Grimm tale, actually has no connection to the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs fable we know so well. It follows the two very different sisters as they encounter a grouchy dwarf and an enchanted bear.

This movie, though, will bring Rose Red into the more famous Snow White story. "When Snow White takes a bite from the iconic poison apple and falls into her Sleeping Death, her estranged sister, Rose Red, must undertake a dangerous quest with Grumpy and the other dwarves to find a way to break the curse and bring Snow White back to life," reveals The Hollywood Reporter.

Justin Merz and Evan Daugherty – who has impressive Snow White credentials, having already written Snow White and the Huntsman – have worked on the script, while Tripp Vinson will produce.

There's no word yet on who will play Snow White or her sister.