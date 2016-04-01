Disney is making a live-action film about Snow White's sister Rose Red
Snow White's little-known sibling is set to be the star of a new take on the famous fairy tale
Snow White's sister is getting her turn in the spotlight. Rose Red, a little-known character from Grimm's fairy tales, is set to be the star of her own Disney movie.
The live-action film is described as a "revisionist take that transposes Rose Red into the Show White tale".
Snow White and Rose Red, the original Brothers Grimm tale, actually has no connection to the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs fable we know so well. It follows the two very different sisters as they encounter a grouchy dwarf and an enchanted bear.
This movie, though, will bring Rose Red into the more famous Snow White story. "When Snow White takes a bite from the iconic poison apple and falls into her Sleeping Death, her estranged sister, Rose Red, must undertake a dangerous quest with Grumpy and the other dwarves to find a way to break the curse and bring Snow White back to life," reveals The Hollywood Reporter.
Justin Merz and Evan Daugherty – who has impressive Snow White credentials, having already written Snow White and the Huntsman – have worked on the script, while Tripp Vinson will produce.
There's no word yet on who will play Snow White or her sister.