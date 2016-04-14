Disney set to make new live-action Peter Pan
The Lost Boys aren't being left out of the latest trend for live-action remakes
Disney is to take us to the second star to the right and straight on 'til morning all over again with a live-action Peter Pan said to be in the works.
It's been 63 years since Disney's animated version of the JM Barrie tale. There have been live-action versions in the past, including Robin Williams' five-time Oscar nominated 1991 movie Hook.
But with Disney on somewhat of a live-action remake drive (Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, Snow White's sister...) it looks like the Lost Boys won't be forgotten.
Peter's Dragon director David Lowery is said to be directing, with Deadline reporting he'll co-write with Toby Halbrooks (also Pete's Dragon).
With rumbles of a live-action Tinkerbell film too - rumoured to star Reece Witherspoon - it's thought there could even be some cast crossover.
More like this
As for who'll play Peter? Well, who looks good in green tights?