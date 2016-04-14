But with Disney on somewhat of a live-action remake drive (Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, Snow White's sister...) it looks like the Lost Boys won't be forgotten.

Peter's Dragon director David Lowery is said to be directing, with Deadline reporting he'll co-write with Toby Halbrooks (also Pete's Dragon).

With rumbles of a live-action Tinkerbell film too - rumoured to star Reece Witherspoon - it's thought there could even be some cast crossover.

As for who'll play Peter? Well, who looks good in green tights?