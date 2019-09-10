Disney’s Jungle Cruise release date – plus cast and trailer

Inspired by the theme park ride of the same name, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is set in the 1930s American Depression and stars Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall as two siblings who set out into a jungle to find a tree with healing powers.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays a riverboat captain called Frank, whom the siblings convince to help them on their mission.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jungle Cruise.

When is Jungle Cruise released in cinemas?

Jungle Cruise is released in UK and US cinemas on 24th July 2020.

Is there a Jungle Cruise trailer?

Yep! A new trailer was released on 11th October.

We previously had the teaser below, which doesn’t feature much in terms of plot, but does see Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt joking about while teasing an adventure “love story”, with references to the classic film The African Queen (does “The Rock” fancy himself as the new Humphrey Bogart…?).

There’s also a little wrap video, again featuring the pair of them…

Who is in the Jungle Cruise cast?

Mary Poppins Returns actress Emily Blunt stars as Lily Houghton, a scientist searching for a tree that promises miraculous restorative properties. Comedian Jack Whitehall, who starred in Bad Education and played JP in Fresh Meat, portrays Lily’s openly gay brother, McGregor Houghton.

Meanwhile Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Jumanji 2) plays Frank, a riverboat captain who guides the pair of siblings through the dangerous jungle — all the while competing with a rival German expedition. Édgar Ramírez (American Crime Story) also joins the cast as an unnamed villain, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti also in the cast.

What was the controversy about Jack Whitehall’s casting?

Following the announcement of Jack Whitehall’s casting, there was a social media backlash, with arguments that a heterosexual actor shouldn’t have been cast as one of Disney’s first openly gay characters.

Really @Disney #JungleCruise ? Your first significant gay role will be played by a straight white man perpetuating stereotypes? Fail! This ship should sink. https://t.co/npPESNZaxD — Omar Sharif Jr. (@OmarSharifJr) August 13, 2018

“If Scarlett Johansson wasn’t allowed to play a trans man [in Rub & Tug] then Jack Whitehall shouldn’t be allowed to play a gay man. Especially so when you consider there are absolute hundreds of out gay men in Hollywood who are better actors than him,” Sophie Wilkinson posted on Twitter.

If Scarlett Johansson wasn’t allowed to play a trans man then Jack Whitehall shouldn’t be allowed to play a gay man. Especially so when you consider there are absolute hundreds of out gay men in Hollywood who are better actors than him — Sophie WilkINson (@sophwilkinson) August 13, 2018

However, others argued that there are plenty of gay actors who play straight roles, and that the whole point of acting is that it’s transformative.

Have absolutely no idea why people are kicking off at Jack Whitehall playing a gay character… gay actors also play straight characters… it’s all a bit ludicrous — Tom (@tms96_) August 12, 2018

Shock as actor is asked to play someone different from themselves. Isn’t that kind of the point? Wouldn’t always casting gay actors in gay roles be condemned for typecasting? https://t.co/tfni2m3B1P — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) August 13, 2018

Whitehall has yet to respond to the comments.

Where was Jungle Cruise filmed?

Shooting took place between May and September 2018 in Kauai, Hawaii, and Atlanta, Georgia with Johnson posting frequently on his social media accounts during production.

Take a look at the epic set here:

“*watch ’til the end and see one of the most awe inspiring & massive sets ever built from scratch.

Walt Disney, this one’s for you buddy! ????????????" (via @TheRock) pic.twitter.com/1eEf7fYRiW — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 9, 2018

