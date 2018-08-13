Not everyone is happy that Jack Whitehall has been cast as a gay Disney character
Some believe that a gay actor should have been cast in the landmark role – while others argue the whole point of acting is that it’s transformative
Opinion is divided over Jack Whitehall’s casting as Disney’s first openly gay character.
The comedian and actor will star in Jungle Cruise alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt.
Whitehall announced the casting on Instagram, saying he was “so honoured to be part of this epic adventure”.
- Scarlett Johansson pulls out of trans role after backlash over casting
- New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day
Both Whitehall and Disney have come under fire from those who believe the role should be played by a gay actor, after a source told The Sun that Whitehall’s character would be “hugely effete, very camp and very funny” and confirmed “he is playing a gay man.”
Some have compared Whitehall’s casting to Scarlett Johansson’s attachment to the film Rub & Tug, in which she was due to play a transgender man. The actress withdrew from the movie acknowledging the casting was “insensitive”.
More like this
On the other hand, many argue that there are plenty of gay actors who play straight roles, and that the whole point of acting is that it’s transformative.
Whitehall is yet to respond to the criticism.
Jungle Cruise is set for release in October 2019 and follows a group of travellers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles.