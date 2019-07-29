Love Island poll results: Who do you want to be the winner?

Following eight-weeks of cracking on, Love Island is preparing to crown this year’s winning couple during tonight’s live results show.

There have been highs (read: salmon dives) and lows (we’re looking at you, Michael) with plenty of bombshells, betrayals and Casa Amor angst to keep us occupied over the past two months.

From Curtis‘ head being turned during his time away from Amy, to Anna and Jordan’s explosive argument, this year has definitely proved a rollercoaster ride. It seems only fitting that the couple RadioTimes.com readers want to see win has gone on the most turbulent journey.

In a RadioTimes.com Twitter poll, 59 per cent of 168 respondents said that they would like to see Amber and Greg win. Amber has had a particularly tough time in the villa, after Michael returned with Joanna following Casa Amor — only to tell her that he was still interested in her following Greg’s arrival.

The other three couples trailed behind in comparison, with bookie’s favourites Molly-Mae and Tommy gaining 14 per cent of the vote, India and Ovie 17 per cent, and Maura and Curtis coming last at just 11 per cent.

Love Island: The Final airs at 9pm on ITV2 on Monday 29th July