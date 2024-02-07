While we’re only six weeks into 2024, the indie rock band has had a phenomenal year so far; The Last Dinner Party entered this month as the winner of the BBC Sound of 2024 award, which was chosen by a panel of more than 140 industry experts and artists including Olivia Rodrigo and Chase & Status, and the award has been won previously by the likes of Adele and PinkPantheress. The London-formed act also won the Brits’ Rising Star 2024 award, which has previously gone to now-huge acts like Florence & The Machine and Sam Fender.

Speaking about the award, The Last Dinner Party said: “We predict amazing things happening in music this year and it is truly an honour to even be a part of it. BBC Radio has championed us and so many other young artists from the start of their careers, we still can’t believe it every time we hear one of our songs being played.

"Every artist who has been nominated or won over the years is such a powerhouse, it humbles us to join their ranks. Thank you to guitar music for never dying. Bands are back, baby”.

More like this

Nothing Matters besides securing The Last Dinner Party UK and Ireland tour tickets, and here’s everything you need to know about today’s Ticketmaster pre-sale.

Buy The Last Dinner Party tickets at Ticketmaster

Did you know The Last Dinner Party are performing at Reading and Leeds festival and TRSNMT festival, too? For even more top festivals this summer, take a look at Parklife tickets, Field Day tickets and Wireless tickets.

Jump to:

How did The Last Dinner Party meet?

Morris, Davies, and Mayland — self-confessed 'extroverts' — met in 2020 when they started King's College London together, and they formed the band with Roberts and Nishevci from Guildhall School of Music & Drama. The band was originally called 'The Dinner Party', and the 'Last' came later.

Buy The Last Dinner Party tickets at Ticketmaster

The Last Dinner Party. Photo by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images Photo by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

As we write this article, we’re listening to Burn Alive from the band’s debut album Prelude to Ecstasy, and getting more excited about seeing The Last Dinner Party in our home city’s venue this year.

The band will kick off their UK and Ireland tour in Newcastle, then visit 10 more venues up and down the country, before they finish at London’s Eventim Apollo — their biggest venue to date.

Buy The Last Dinner Party tickets at Ticketmaster

How much do The Last Dinner Party tickets cost?

At the time of writing, tickets for The Last Dinner Party start from £27.50 (not including the booking fee).

Most of the venues the five-piece are performing at are standing, such as Nottingham’s Rock City, however, some venues like Newcastle-Upon-Tyne’s O2 City Hall have seated capacity.

Buy The Last Dinner Party tickets at Ticketmaster

Keen to stay up to date with the latest ticketing releases such as Camp Bestival tickets and Itzy tickets? Then subscribe to our free Going Out newsletter.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get The Last Dinner Party 2024 tour tickets today

We want you to know that the RadioTimes.com team are On Your Side when it comes to securing The Last Dinner Party tickets.

O2 Priority and Artist pre-sales are happening right now, having gone live at 8am this morning (Wednesday 7th February).

General on sale is happening two days later, also at 8am, on Friday 9th February.

Buy The Last Dinner Party tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For top tips on securing concert tickets, take a look at our how to get cheap concert tickets and how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guides.