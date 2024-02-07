How to get The Last Dinner Party tour tickets as Ticketmaster pre-sale goes live
One of this year’s most exciting new acts are touring the UK and Ireland this year, which includes their biggest headline show to date. Here’s how to secure The Last Dinner Party tickets today.
If you haven’t heard of The Last Dinner Party yet, where have you been? Since emerging as a fully-formed band from the throws of lockdown, The Last Dinner Party — which is made up of lead singer Abigail Morris, Emily Roberts on lead guitar, Lizzie Mayland on rhythm guitar, Georgia Davies on bass, and keyboardist Aurora Nishevci — have had a whirlwind couple of years.
After paying their dues playing the live circuit in London and building a word-of-mouth fanbase, The Last Dinner Party performed a set as the opening act for The Rolling Stones at Hyde Park in 2022. The five-piece then went on to release their debut single, Nothing Matters, in April 2023.
While we’re only six weeks into 2024, the indie rock band has had a phenomenal year so far; The Last Dinner Party entered this month as the winner of the BBC Sound of 2024 award, which was chosen by a panel of more than 140 industry experts and artists including Olivia Rodrigo and Chase & Status, and the award has been won previously by the likes of Adele and PinkPantheress. The London-formed act also won the Brits’ Rising Star 2024 award, which has previously gone to now-huge acts like Florence & The Machine and Sam Fender.
Speaking about the award, The Last Dinner Party said: “We predict amazing things happening in music this year and it is truly an honour to even be a part of it. BBC Radio has championed us and so many other young artists from the start of their careers, we still can’t believe it every time we hear one of our songs being played.
"Every artist who has been nominated or won over the years is such a powerhouse, it humbles us to join their ranks. Thank you to guitar music for never dying. Bands are back, baby”.
More like this
Nothing Matters besides securing The Last Dinner Party UK and Ireland tour tickets, and here’s everything you need to know about today’s Ticketmaster pre-sale.
Buy The Last Dinner Party tickets at Ticketmaster
Did you know The Last Dinner Party are performing at Reading and Leeds festival and TRSNMT festival, too? For even more top festivals this summer, take a look at Parklife tickets, Field Day tickets and Wireless tickets.
Jump to:
- How did The Last Dinner Party meet?
- The Last Dinner Party UK tour dates and venues
- How much do The Last Dinner Party tickets cost?
- How to get The Last Dinner Party 2024 tour tickets
How did The Last Dinner Party meet?
Morris, Davies, and Mayland — self-confessed 'extroverts' — met in 2020 when they started King's College London together, and they formed the band with Roberts and Nishevci from Guildhall School of Music & Drama. The band was originally called 'The Dinner Party', and the 'Last' came later.
Buy The Last Dinner Party tickets at Ticketmaster
The Last Dinner Party UK tour dates and venues: Which UK cities are the band touring in 2024?
As we write this article, we’re listening to Burn Alive from the band’s debut album Prelude to Ecstasy, and getting more excited about seeing The Last Dinner Party in our home city’s venue this year.
The band will kick off their UK and Ireland tour in Newcastle, then visit 10 more venues up and down the country, before they finish at London’s Eventim Apollo — their biggest venue to date.
Buy The Last Dinner Party tickets at Ticketmaster
The Last Dinner Party’s UK and Ireland tour dates and venues 2024
- 23rd Sep 2024 — Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, O2 City Hall
- 24th Sep 2024 — Leeds, O2 Academy
- 25th Sep 2024 — Sheffield, Octagon
- 27th Sep 2024 — Norwich, The LCR
- 28th Sep 2024 — Lincoln, Engine Shed
- 29th Sep 2024 — Cardiff, Tramshed
- 2nd Oct 2024 — Nottingham, Rock City
- 5th Oct 2024 — Southampton, O2 Guildhall
- 7th Oct 2024 — Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 11th Oct 2024 — Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
- 14th Oct 2024 — Cambridge, Cambridge Corn Exchange
- 16th Oct 2024 — London, Eventim Apollo
How much do The Last Dinner Party tickets cost?
At the time of writing, tickets for The Last Dinner Party start from £27.50 (not including the booking fee).
Most of the venues the five-piece are performing at are standing, such as Nottingham’s Rock City, however, some venues like Newcastle-Upon-Tyne’s O2 City Hall have seated capacity.
Buy The Last Dinner Party tickets at Ticketmaster
Keen to stay up to date with the latest ticketing releases such as Camp Bestival tickets and Itzy tickets? Then subscribe to our free Going Out newsletter.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to get The Last Dinner Party 2024 tour tickets today
We want you to know that the RadioTimes.com team are On Your Side when it comes to securing The Last Dinner Party tickets.
O2 Priority and Artist pre-sales are happening right now, having gone live at 8am this morning (Wednesday 7th February).
General on sale is happening two days later, also at 8am, on Friday 9th February.
Buy The Last Dinner Party tickets at Ticketmaster
For top tips on securing concert tickets, take a look at our how to get cheap concert tickets and how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guides.