Dirty Dancing in concert heads on UK 2024 tour with live orchestra
Ready to have the time of your life? Dirty Dancing is touring the UK next spring accompanied by a live orchestra. Here’s how you can get tickets today.
Dirty Dancing is going on tour next year with a live orchestra, and while we can’t exactly say we’ve never felt this way before – after all, films in concert are all the rage these days – we are very excited to tell you all about this new screening experience.
The 1987 classic, starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, will be shown at 14 venues across the UK next spring. In March, the tour will be starting off in Brighton before going on to theatres in London, Sheffield, Glasgow and more.
During the experience, the audience will watch mesmerised as the film plays out on the big screen, meanwhile the iconic soundtrack, which is decked out with every 1960’s classic you could think of, gets performed live on stage by a group of singers and an orchestra. That’s right, from Hungry Eyes to She’s Like the Wind to Big Girls Don’t Cry, the audience will be treated to a series of incredible live renditions.
This puts a spin on the usual film-concert experience, like The Holiday in concert, Home Alone in concert and Video Games in concert, as these scores are purely instrumental. But this time, you’re essentially getting one of your favourite movies and a '60s tribute band all at once!
So, lets hop off to the Catskills and find out how to get tickets.
Buy Dirty Dancing in concert tickets at Ticketmaster
Dirty Dancing in concert UK tour: What are the dates and venues?
Dirty Dancing will be heading to 14 venues in the UK next spring, everywhere from Edinburgh to Southend-On-Sea. Here's the full list of dates:
- 13th Mar 2024 – Brighton, Brighton Dome
- 14th Mar 2024 – Poole, Lighthouse
- 15th Mar 2024 – Bath, Bath Forum
- 16th Mar 2024 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- 18th Mar 2024 – York, York Barbican
- 19th Mar 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 20th Mar 2024 – Southend-On-Sea, Cliffs Pavilion
- 22nd Mar 2024 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
- 23rd Mar 2024 – Sheffield, City Hall
- 24th Mar 2024 – Newport, International Convention Centre
- 25th Mar 2024 – Liverpool, Philharmonic
- 26th Mar 2024 – Newcastle, City Hall
- 27th Mar 2024 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
- 28th Mar 2024 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
How to get tickets to see Dirty Dancing in concert 2024
The pre-sale for this starts today, Thursday 9th November, at 10am. Meanwhile, the general sale will begin on Friday, 10th November, also at 10am. So make sure you shimmy your way over to Ticketmaster to grab a spot.
