During the experience, the audience will watch mesmerised as the film plays out on the big screen, meanwhile the iconic soundtrack, which is decked out with every 1960’s classic you could think of, gets performed live on stage by a group of singers and an orchestra. That’s right, from Hungry Eyes to She’s Like the Wind to Big Girls Don’t Cry, the audience will be treated to a series of incredible live renditions.

This puts a spin on the usual film-concert experience, like The Holiday in concert, Home Alone in concert and Video Games in concert, as these scores are purely instrumental. But this time, you’re essentially getting one of your favourite movies and a '60s tribute band all at once!

So, lets hop off to the Catskills and find out how to get tickets.

Dirty Dancing will be heading to 14 venues in the UK next spring, everywhere from Edinburgh to Southend-On-Sea. Here's the full list of dates:

How to get tickets to see Dirty Dancing in concert 2024

The pre-sale for this starts today, Thursday 9th November, at 10am. Meanwhile, the general sale will begin on Friday, 10th November, also at 10am. So make sure you shimmy your way over to Ticketmaster to grab a spot.

