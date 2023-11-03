This phenomenal concert features video game conductor and composer Eímear Noone, and she will be accompanied by the Heritage Orchestra. Noone is responsible for some of the most captivating soundscapes on video games such as World of Warcraft, Uncharted, and God of War: Ragnarök.

The Irish conductor and composer has sold out stadiums like New York’s Madison Square Garden and Beijing’s National Stadium, and she conducted the Academy Awards for its 94th annual ceremony, becoming the first woman to do so.

The Video Games in Concert tour comes after two sold-out performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and it will now be visiting iconic venues in cities such as Liverpool, Brighton, Bournemouth, and Manchester — or should we say, places such as the Nine Realms, Forbidden West, Hyrule, The Continent, Raccoon City, and Keystone Dimension, as that’s where you’ll be transported to.

This unique experience is perfect for video game lovers and music lovers alike, and, dare we say, would make a fantastic Christmas gift idea if your loved ones fall into either of those two categories. With tickets going on sale today, here’s how you can snap them up.

How long is Video Games in Concert live?

The concert is made up of approximately 20 different segments, and the whole show lasts for about two and a half hours, including a 15 to 20-minute intermission. The exact show length will be decided nearer the time.

Where is Video Games in Concert with Eímear Noone?

Andy Paradise / RPCO Andy Paradise / RPCO

To find out if the immersive video games concert is coming to a venue near you next May, take a look at our full list of venues and dates:

How much do Video Games in Concert tickets cost?

At the time of writing, tickets for Video Games in Concert will set you back from £41.75 not including a booking fee or service charge. There should be standing and seated tickets available at the UK venues, but double check before booking.

When do Video Games in Concert 2024 tickets go on sale?

Andy Paradise / RPCO Andy Paradise / RPCO

General on sale for Video Games in Concert with Eímear Noone is happening right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Friday 3rd November).

