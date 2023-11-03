Tickets go live for Video Games in Concert live orchestra UK tour of scores
Hair-raising scores from your favourite video games such as World of Warcraft and Fortnite will be brought to life by a live orchestra next May. Here’s how to secure tickets today.
What do you like most about playing games? Our Digital Writer Finn enjoys Fortnite for its intensity and competitiveness, while our Digital Writer Natalie enjoys the other worldliness that video games such as Hades and Animal Crossing offers her, as well the opportunity to wind down after a busy day writing articles.
For some people, they enjoy the soundtracks of video games, and the ability they have to transport you into the game’s universe. If you fall into this category, you’ll love this next experience we’ve found for you: Video Games in Concert.
This phenomenal concert features video game conductor and composer Eímear Noone, and she will be accompanied by the Heritage Orchestra. Noone is responsible for some of the most captivating soundscapes on video games such as World of Warcraft, Uncharted, and God of War: Ragnarök.
The Irish conductor and composer has sold out stadiums like New York’s Madison Square Garden and Beijing’s National Stadium, and she conducted the Academy Awards for its 94th annual ceremony, becoming the first woman to do so.
The Video Games in Concert tour comes after two sold-out performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and it will now be visiting iconic venues in cities such as Liverpool, Brighton, Bournemouth, and Manchester — or should we say, places such as the Nine Realms, Forbidden West, Hyrule, The Continent, Raccoon City, and Keystone Dimension, as that’s where you’ll be transported to.
This unique experience is perfect for video game lovers and music lovers alike, and, dare we say, would make a fantastic Christmas gift idea if your loved ones fall into either of those two categories. With tickets going on sale today, here’s how you can snap them up.
How long is Video Games in Concert live?
The concert is made up of approximately 20 different segments, and the whole show lasts for about two and a half hours, including a 15 to 20-minute intermission. The exact show length will be decided nearer the time.
Where is Video Games in Concert with Eímear Noone?
To find out if the immersive video games concert is coming to a venue near you next May, take a look at our full list of venues and dates:
- 11th May 2024 — Brighton, The Brighton Centre
- 12th May 2024 — Liverpool, Liverpool Empire
- 17th May 2024 — Wolverhampton, The Civic
- 18th May 2024 — Manchester, O2 Apollo
- 19th May 2024 — Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
How much do Video Games in Concert tickets cost?
At the time of writing, tickets for Video Games in Concert will set you back from £41.75 not including a booking fee or service charge. There should be standing and seated tickets available at the UK venues, but double check before booking.
When do Video Games in Concert 2024 tickets go on sale?
General on sale for Video Games in Concert with Eímear Noone is happening right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Friday 3rd November).
