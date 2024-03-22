How to get Blade Runner Live tickets as sale for UK tour dates goes live
We've seen things you people wouldn't believe: the cult classic movie Blade Runner screened with a live orchestra. Sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong!
Would you like to see Ridley Scott's multi-Academy Award nominated Blade Runner on the big screen? How about with a live orchestra accompanying the cult classic? This incredible experience, led by The Avex Ensemble, offers just that.
Experiencing movies live in concert has been hugely popular over the past couple of years; the RadioTimes.com Going Out team have covered everything from Planet Earth III and Avatar: The Last Airbender to Video Games in Concert and Dirty Dancing.
After all, live in concert events add a new layer to your favourite films and makes watching movies on the big screen even more special.
Blade Runner Live premiered at London's Royal Albert Hall back in 2019, and embarked on a regional tour two years later. The Blade Runner Live show presents the 2007 Final Cut of Blade Runner on a huge, HD screen, while The Avex Ensemble performs Vangelis' score in sync with the motion picture.
Cinephiles will be well aware that Blade Runner's soundscape score is one of the most genre-defining of all time. The synthesiser-led score is praised for its sound which manages to sound of its 1980s era but also evoke futuristic elements, too.
Speaking about Blade Runner Live, the Artistic Director at AEG Presents Lucy Noble says: "AEG Artistic is thrilled to be presenting Blade Runner Live across the UK [in] September.
"It’s amazing after 42 years the film and soundtrack still stand the test of time. This will be a truly amazing and unique way for audiences to revisit this iconic piece of cinema with Vangelis’ iconic score as they’ve never experienced it before".
What's the story behind Blade Runner?
If you're not familiar with the Blade Runner plot — firstly, where have you been? — secondly, allow us to give you a brief summary: detective Rick Deckard (played by Harrison Ford in the movie) is a Replicant Hunter chasing four Replicants who have escaped from colonies and returned to earth. Deckard's mission, however, is compromised when he falls for Rachel (played by Sean Young), a Replicant.
Where can you see Blade Runner Live in the UK?
Blade Runner Live will be performing up and down the country in September this year. Let's find out if the immersive viewing is coming to a city near you.
Full list of Blade Runner Live UK dates and venues 2024:
- 18th Sept 2024 — Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 19th Sept 2024 — Manchester, O2 Apollo
- 20th Sept 2024 — London, Eventim Apollo
- 21st Sept 2024 — Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- 23rd Sept 2024 — Brighton, Brighton Centre
- 24th Sept 2024 — Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
How much do Blade Runner Live UK tour tickets cost?
At the time of writing, Blade Runner Live tickets cost anywhere between £35.75 and £64.15, including the booking fee.
How to get Blade Runner Live UK tour tickets
The venue pre-sale for a few of the UK dates took place yesterday (Thursday 21st March) at 10am.
General on sale is taking place in one hour, at 10am this morning (Friday 22nd March). So Wake Up, Blade Runner fans, it's time to snap-up tickets.
